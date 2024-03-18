His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the eighty-first meeting of the Council, which was held remotely, in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Council, and Council members His Excellency Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, His Excellency Abdullah bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, and Juan Friel, Director General of the Dubai Petroleum Corporation, and Ahmed Hassan Mahboub, Acting Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The Council reviewed the updates to the Dubai Energy and Water Demand Management Strategy for the years 2030 and 2050, which set well-studied goals to reduce water and electricity consumption and link them to active programs in green building activities, rehabilitation of buildings, efficient operation of industrial and government facilities, and the use of treated wastewater, external lighting, and cooling, as part of the efforts aimed at Making Dubai a leading example in efficient energy and water demand management.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, confirmed that in fulfillment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to promote the process of the green economy and sustainable development, the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai By periodically reviewing programs to rationalize water and electricity consumption with the participation of government and private agencies to reach standards and mechanisms that crystallize the true picture of the effectiveness of implementation and the percentages that have been achieved in managing energy resources.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Council, explained that the periodic update of the existing strategies in the Council reflects the degrees of achievement of the set goals to ensure the effectiveness of the existing programs and in line with the desired goals in the areas of sustainable development for the Emirate of Dubai.

The Council also discussed recommendations to support the strategic direction in increasing the infrastructure for electric car charging stations in the various regions of the emirate, as the Council looks forward to supporting the role of private companies in building and installing charging stations in line with the public-private partnership model. The number of electric and hybrid vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai reached 49,300 vehicles by the end of last January, and more than 390 charging stations were installed, and this will be increased in the coming years.