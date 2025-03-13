The supreme considers the refusal to put the mask in pandemic in front of the police

The Supreme Court has established for the first time in a sentence to refuse to put the mask during the pandemic, rejecting the explicit orders of the police, it is a crime of disobedience. The judges have confirmed the fine of 720 euros imposed on a man who in August 2020 snapped “does not feel” the agents who demanded several times to comply with the sanitary restrictions imposed at that time. The judges, in the sentence to which Eldiario.es has had access, explain that it remains a crime of disobedience although the constitutional subsequently lay down the state of alarm, since that obligation was imposed at that time by another sanitary regulation.

The conviction, according to the sentences of the case, walked at half past eight in the afternoon of the first day of August 2020 along a street near Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. At that time several National Police agents demanded that the mask be put, mandatory at that time even to be outdoors, and the defendant “repeatedly refused”, even in the police station. “I don’t feel like it,” he said to the agents, who took him detained at the police station.

His case was studied and sentenced in a criminal court in Madrid, which imposed a conviction that subsequently ratified the Provincial Court and finally the Supreme Court. A fine of 720 euros for a crime of severe disobedience to authority agents. The Madrid court courts stressed that the testimony of the police officer who stopped him is enough to condemn him and prove his refusal “tenacious, haughty, persistent and aggressive” negative “to put the mask. An “active behavior,” said the audience of Madrid, before the clear request of the agents.

The case arrived a few months ago to the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme, which on previous occasions had already opened the door to cancel sentences for disobeying the restrictions of the pandemic based on the subsequent cancellation of the alarm states by the Constitutional. He did, for example, in the case of A Lugo neighbor sanctioned for skipping confinement in the first month of pandemic. That restriction, although in force at that time, had been declared unconstitutional later.

The Supreme Court, with the support of the Prosecutor’s Office, explains that this is not the case of the man convicted in Madrid for not putting the mask. At that time of the pandemic, the first days of the summer of 2020, the obligation to carry a mask to prevent contagios did not come from the different alarm states but of an order of the Ministry of Health of May. The Constitutional knocked down the state of alarm, recognizes the Supreme, but “in no way declared the constitutional disability of the possibility that health authorities had to establish medical-preventive recommendations or obligations for displacements that were not proscribed.”

The obligation to carry a mask at that time was not based on the state of alarm but in a health order and that leaves this preventive measure outside the effects of the constitutional sentences. “There is no constitutional disability of the Order of the Ministry of Health SND/422/2020,” explains the Supreme Court.

In this case, explain the magistrates of the Second Chamber, in addition to regulatory support for the health restriction there are sufficient evidence to understand that it repeatedly disobeyed direct orders of the police. “That repeated behavior, marked by the final rejection of fulfilling the requirement of the agents” is for the sufficient supreme to confirm the fine of 720 euros.

The “transcendence” of not putting the mask

They also highlight the “transcendence” that the refusal to put on the mask had at that time “to prevent a health risk of undoubted severity and scope.” Public health, recalls the Supreme, “is worthy of meaning protection and the decisions of authority that tend to their safeguard deserve a marked observance.”

The supreme himself explains that a case like this, in normal circumstances, could not have passed the filter of admission to process and have been settled in a car months ago, but the incidence of the pandemic and the unconstitutionality of the alarm state “have recognized the viability of the extraordinary appeal for review against firm sentences that condemned for the crime of disobedience” in this type of case.

Two years ago the same room did annul the condemnation for disobedience imposed on a man who, in April 2020, walked through Lugo despite the restrictions. He had already been stopped several times for the same thing and reiterated to the agents that “he had perfect right to be on the street.” The Supreme, Three years after detentionHe annulled the conviction and explained that this restriction was part of the annulled state of alarm and that, therefore, the order of the police to return home “was manifestly opposed to the legal system.”