The Supreme confirms 720 euros of a fine to a ‘tweeter’ for insults to King Felipe VI: “Let’s cut the neck to that son of a bitch”

The Supreme Court has confirmed a fine of 720 euros for a Twitter user who wrote: “Let’s cut your neck to this son, we are taking”, accompanied by an image of Felipe VI. The judges understand that it incurred a crime of insults to the crown and that their message is not covered by freedom of expression or the debate about whether Spain must be a monarchy or a republic: “It went far beyond the legitimate personal contribution to a political debate about the monarchy as a form of state,” says the sentence.

The convicted man is Albert BT, a neighbor of Tarragona who was taken before the National Court for that message written on his Twitter account, today X, in the first days of Pandemia in March 2020. Both the first judge and later the Chamber understood that they had incurred a crime and signed for him a fine of 720 euros that now ratifies the Supreme Court.

“Dissenting the structures of the State is legitimate,” says the Supreme. But in this case, they add, “it cannot be considered necessary for a democratic society to protect the unique contribution of the condemned to political pluralism when he called” son of a bitch “to the king and complained that someone had not yet cut off his neck.”

His case, adds the Supreme, is not comparable to that of the two Catalans who won in Strasbourg and got Spain to be convicted of the judicial process they were submitted for burning a photo of the King. “None of that is identifiable for its similarity with the case we value,” he explains. “The insult that nothing contributes, which only denigrates its recipient lacks constitutional coverage.”

The judges give great importance to the convicted person referring to the king as a “son of a bitch.” “Minimizing the pejorative load of the word” son of a bitch “aimed at public authorities has no support in the most recent jurisprudence of this Chamber,” they explain. They remember, for example, that they also condemned the Andalusian doctor who died in 2022 Jesús Candel ‘Spiriman’ for dedicating the same insult to the former president of the Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz.