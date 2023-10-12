Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The countdown to host the three major world judo championships organized by the Federation has begun from October 24 to November 3, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and will witness the participation of 108 countries, before the registration period closes and the draw for the 23rd Judo Championship is held. October.

The three tournaments witness the participation of 13 Arab countries, namely Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Syria, Lebanon, Djibouti, and the “host” UAE, after 81 countries have applied so far to participate in the Abu Dhabi Grand Championship. The main Grand Slam, and its prizes are 155 thousand euros, according to the regulations of the International Federation that supervises these three tournaments, in addition to in-kind and commemorative prizes.

Last week witnessed intense efforts from the Supreme Organizing Committee, headed by Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Federation and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation for Friendship, Peace and Humanity, and Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General, Member of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee, Director of the Championship, and representatives of the auxiliary committees.

Everyone was reassured about the progress of work, with regard to visit visas for more than 1,500 people, from various continents of the world, hotel reservations, reception at the various airports of the country, and the equipment of the two halls of the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, where the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Judo Championship is held, and the Sorbonne University hall in the Reem area in Abu Dhabi hosts the Kata and Veterans Championships, in addition to arrangements for the draw, guest accommodation, and accompanying events, with the participation of various official bodies and volunteers. Arrangements have been made for the success of the three tournaments, which are witnessing record participation.