The Social Chamber of the Supreme Court has just issued a new verdict on the nature of the relationship of the members of the board of directors with their companies. Specifically, the high court has closed the door for said relationship to be labor if the director in question does not perform “jobs that could be considered common or ordinary.” Or what is the same, the court confirms that said relationship will not be labor if the activity of the director in the company is to “carry out the position of director and senior management jobs (Manager, General Director, etc.), given that in such cases, the double bond has the sole purpose of the supreme management and administration of the company, that is, that the position of administrator or director includes by itself the functions of senior management”.

This is reflected in a ruling by the Supreme Social Chamber of March 3 on an appeal filed for the unification of doctrine by DE, director of the company Cerquia Technology Logistics SL, against two rulings of the court of the Social number 2 of Guadalajara and the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha, which had agreed with the company, qualifying the plaintiff’s relationship with the company as commercial and not labor.

The case appealed to the Supreme has its origin on March 1, 2011 when the plaintiff signed a contract for the provision of services with the aforementioned company as economic and financial advisor in exchange for a fee (2,000 euros plus VAT). Since that same date, the plaintiff has been registered as self-employed in Social Security, “without any evidence that he was developing in a dependency regime with respect to society”, the sentence specifies. Subsequently, on April 20, 2015, the plaintiff was granted a general power of attorney by the company and in June of that year he was appointed director. In addition, he owns 18% of the company shares.

However, on August 30, 2017, the revocation of the powers of attorney granted to the plaintiff on April 20, 2015 was agreed, as well as the resolution of the contract for the provision of services signed with him in 2011. It was also agreed to prohibit access to the head office and any storage or auxiliary facility owned by Cerquia Technology Logistics in its capacity as director, except for duly convened meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meeting of the company and in its capacity as director and partner.

Given these antecedents, the sentence to which this newspaper has had access specifies that “the simultaneous performance of the functions of the company’s Board of Directors and those of company management must be classified as mercantile.”

That said, the court rules that it dismisses the appeal filed by the plaintiff director – who understood that his relationship with the company was of a labor nature and, therefore, he should receive severance pay – and considers the judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla La Mancha which, in turn, ratified the ruling of the court of first instance (both determined that the relationship was commercial).

In the opinion of the Laboral de Pérez-Llorca partner, Isabel Moya, the relevance of this ruling lies in the fact that it confirms that the so-called link theory is still fully valid. “There has been a lot of controversy about whether or not the theory of the link was still applied after the reform of the Capital Companies Act and in this ruling the Supreme Court makes it very clear that yes, it is maintained,” explains this labor worker.

Thus, Moya points out that the sentence clarifies that this type of contractual relationship will be commercial unless the director can prove that his work in the company is not management, that is, the director must prove that the notes of alienation and dependency concur and this It is not usual for it to occur once someone sits on the Board of Directors, concludes this Pérez-Llorca lawyer.