The Supreme Bur

The Supreme Court has given folder to the line of investigation on an alleged Russian interference in the Catalan independence process. The criminal judges remember that the Barcelona Court already annulled the reasoned exhibition that Judge Joaquín Aguirre sent months ago, accusing the magistrate of executing an “irregular maneuver” to promote the case, among others, against the Catalan express Carles Puigdemont.

The prosecutor supports that Judge Aguirre investigated the Russian plot despite the veto of the Audience of Barcelona

The magistrate, now already retired, investigated from his court in Barcelona if there was some type of framework based in Moscow to boost Catalan independence after the 2017 referendum. His last maneuver was to ask for the imputation of Puigdemont himself in June and move forward with the investigation despite the audience of Barcelona, ​​the supervisory court of the process, had agreed to end the investigation and archive the investigation.

Aguirre led his maneuver and ended up sending the case to the Supreme Court despite the criteria of the Barcelona court. Something that caused the anger of the magistrates, accusing him of incurring a “de facto breach” of his orders. Aguirre himself acknowledged that everything “dedicated to a dismissal” of the cause on the Russian plot, but proposed an “alternative solution” to, in practice, dodge the order.

The Supreme decision is limited to verifying that, indeed, the magistrate had ignored the resolutions of the Barcelona audience and archive the case. The judges explain that “it has deprived of efficiency” to the reasoned exposure and “the only correct procedural output” is “to file the case without further ado. The supreme refuses to examine Aguirre’s performance, which openly dodged the criteria of the Barcelona hearing: “only scrupulously respecting those jurisdictional decisions that, according to procedural norms, we are not called to evaluate.”