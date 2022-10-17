The spokesperson for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, talks with the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, in Congress. Chema Moya (EFE)

The Supreme Court has annulled the sentence of 80,000 euros imposed in 2020 on Pablo Echenique, spokesperson for United We Can in Congress, for allegedly violating the right to honor of a man murdered 37 years ago, in whose crime Pilar Baeza, candidate for the formation of the Ávila City Council in the 2019 elections. The magistrates consider that the freedom of expression of the deputy prevails and they have estimated the appeal that Echenique presented against the resolution issued by a court in Leganés and later confirmed by the Provincial Court of Madrid. However, the judges have upheld the sentence against Juan Manuel del Olmo, a former member of the cabinet of former Vice President Pablo Iglesias, but reduced the amount of the sanction to 10,000 euros.

The two leaders of Podemos publicly defended the candidate for the Ávila City Council for hisu party in the municipal elections, Pilar Baeza, when it came to light that she had been sentenced to 30 years in prison as a necessary collaborator in that crime. “These are events that took place 35 years ago and that refer to a woman who was raped,” said Echenique. “She 35 years ago she was a victim of rape,” Del Olmo tweeted. The alleged rape, however, was never proven.

Through a ruling issued on October 13, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the court partially agrees with Echenique. The magistrates recall that the parliamentarian, after learning of the Baeza case, responded to a journalist at a press conference and “limited himself” to saying: “Remark that we are talking about events that took place 35 years ago, which refer to a woman that she was raped”, in addition to “signing the statement made by the spokesperson for Podemos in Castilla y León”. With this context as a backdrop, the Supreme Court considers that “it was an oral response to a question that was asked”, so “a certain imprecision, typical of oral communication, accentuated by the immediacy required for the answer” in a meeting with journalists.

“Echenique’s statements must be protected by his right to freedom of expression. The issue on which he expressed his opinion was of general interest, due to the controversy caused by the publication of information about his party’s candidate for mayor of Ávila, and hence a journalist asked him about her”, continues the senior court, which emphasizes: “Echenique did not make a direct accusation […] His statement can be interpreted, rather than as the accusation of having committed a violation of a specific person, as a show of solidarity with his partner in political training, in which he highlighted the remoteness of the facts, giving credibility to Baeza’s version ” .

However, the magistrates distinguish the cases of Echenique and Del Omo. The latter posted a message on Twitter, which read: “I hug Pilar Baeza from Podemos Ávila. She 35 years ago she was the victim of rape. Her boyfriend then shot the man who raped her. She was convicted of complicity and paid her debt to society”. The high court considers that these statements “were not oral statements made with the improvisation of an answer to a question at a press conference”, but rather “it was a written statement […], which could, therefore, be carried out with care and reflection”. “Del Olmo did not limit himself to showing his solidarity with his political training partner, but directly accused the murdered man of having raped Baeza,” the sentence emphasizes.

“Contrary to what is stated in the appeal, the political theses that this defendant may defend do not legitimize his conduct. The fight against gender violence, fully legitimate, cannot be confused with the public and direct accusation of the victim of a murder of being guilty of a violation regarding the reality of which there is no proof”, affirms the resolution of October 13: “The Law is always a question of limits. No right is absolute, in such a way that it prevails always and under all conditions over the rights of others”. For this reason, the Supreme Court maintains the sentence, but reduces the sanction considering that Del Olmo’s words had a “less importance” than those of Echenique, “because it was not a press conference of one of the top leaders of the party at the national level, disseminated by most of the media, but rather from a tweet published in his personal account by a second-level leader of the political formation, with much less importance and impact on public opinion.”

This opinion differs from the assessment made by the Prosecutor’s Office, which ruled in favor of annulling the convictions of both for not having adequately weighed the content of the demonstrations of the two politicians and the “electoral context” in which they occurred. According to Podemos sources, in the formation they do not share the distinction between the cases of Del Olmo and Echenique, and repeat that both were party positions and were protected by freedom of expression as it is a matter of public interest.

Baeza, a local Podemos candidate in Ávila, was sentenced in the eighties to 30 years in prison as a necessary collaborator in the murder of Manuel López. She was 23 years old at the time and she told her then-boyfriend that her victim had raped her. According to the sentence, which she never considered the rape to be proven, she herself obtained the shotgun that her partner used for the crime, for which she served a prison sentence. “Of course I regret it, how can I not regret it,” she said in 2019, in an interview with EL PAÍS.

Given the repercussion that Baeza’s candidacy had, both Del Olmo and Echenique came out to defend it. And his words ended up in court. The victim’s brother, Víctor López, sued them for violating the right to honor of the man murdered in 1985. He claimed 300,000 euros.