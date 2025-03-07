The Plenary of the First Chamber of the Supreme Court has issued a new sentence related to ‘Revolving’ cards in which it establishes that the action of restitution for usury credits is subject to the general rule of prescription of the Civil Code.

This implies, therefore, that a client can claim how paid the capital borrowed in the five years prior to the formation of the extrajudicial claim or the filing of the claim, according to the judgment issued on March 5.

In this particular case, the High Court estimates the Banking client appeal And it forces the entity -wizink- to restore the user paid by this, in excess of capital provided, during the period of five years and 82 days prior to the formation of the extrajudicial claim, with the interest accrued from the date of each payment. He also explains that those 82 days is a consequence of the suspension of prescription deadlines in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Supreme explains that the issue to settle in this case is decide whether the restitution of the amounts paid in excess on the capital delivered in a loan or usury loan “is subject to prescription”; and, if so, what should be the ‘dies a quo’ or initial date of the prescription period.









The court recalls that It is necessary to distinguish between the action by which the nullity of the contract is requested, “That it does not expire or prescribe in the case of an absolute nullity,” and the restitution action of the amounts for the execution of that null contract. In this case, he points out that it is a “personal action” that is subject to a period of prescription provided for in article 1964 of the Civil Code, which before October 2015 was 15 years, but which is currently five years.

This distinction also applies in the case of Usura, despite the different relationship on this issue of Law on Nullity of Usurario Loan Contracts and the Civil Code itself. Thus, he defends that the action of nullity by Usura is “imprescriptible”, but the restitution action is also subject to the general rule of prescriptibility of the actions collected in the Civil Code.

Regarding the beginning of the period of prescription of the restitution action of undue payments, The supreme warns that the doctrine of the Court of Justice of the European Union (TJUE) is not applicable for being the usury “a matter of the EU law.”

Therefore, the High Court declares that, in the particular appeal, because it is a ‘revolving’ loan, the action to request the excess paid on the capital of which it has been arranged was born with respect to each Monthly payment.