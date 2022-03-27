Despite its looks, this isn’t a street-legal Supra with ungodly amounts of power. This is a rare racing Supra – but Toyota wouldn’t want you to use it on the track. This Toyota Supra GT4 50 Edition is what you call a Special Story.

Since 2020, Toyota has built 50 Supra GT4s. These went to customer teams, who won 36 races and took 78 podiums with the Supras. To celebrate this fact, Toyota is now building these special versions. Only six will be made: two for Europe, two for Asia and two for the US.

The Toyota Supra GT4 50 Edition must disappear into a collection

Toyota says this special edition will stand out “in a private collection” or in the paddock. So it really is a collector’s item and it is not really the intention that you use it for a race. It is better to buy a ‘normal’ GT4 for that – it costs just as much.

Each Toyota Supra GT4 50 Edition will be painted in red and will receive gold 50 Edition decals. This badge can also be found in the interior on the dashboard. The special Supra also gets different seats. The six-in-line BMW produces, just like the normal GT4, a healthy power of 430 hp. Of course you get all racing items included, such as a roll cage, a modified chassis and more carbon fiber for the interior.