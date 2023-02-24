For quite some time there has been talk that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will have a remake, even though by now you should be working for a studio that konami he commissioned the job. However, during these months there have not been many signs of its existence, that seems to have ended from insiders.

In a new episode of VGC Podcast, Andy robinson described some of the plans he has konami for him E3 2023, and based on what he’s currently hearing from sources, some big comebacks are expected. In the franchises that could return would be castlevania with a new game, as well as the already mentioned remake of MGS3 who came to ps2.

This is what it mentions as such:

There is a new Castlevania in addition to the Dead Cells DLC that was announced at The Game Awards. And there’s this much talked about Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which I also hope they finally show.

Something that is worth remembering is that konami has been in a season of glorious comebacks, since not long ago the cowabunga Collection of The ninja turtles, with many of his classic titles. For its part, a few months ago there was a live showing everything new for the saga of silent hill including a remake of the second game.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: For now, it remains to wait for E3 to take place, which is scheduled to supposedly take place from June 16 to 19. Although, the detail is that the records have not yet opened.