A leaker known as OreXda shared the alleged specifications of the following nintendoswitch. This leaker has shared reliable information in the past, all related to technology. So these data could be a reality.

According to him, the next Nintendo Switch will use an NVIDIA Tegra chip built with Samsung’s 5nm 5LPP. This does not mean a significant change in terms of the console’s graphic power. In other words, we can expect more or less the same visual quality when this device arrives.

Other rumors regarding this new system is that it could arrive sometime next year. In addition, it is said that the company wants to treat it precisely as a successor and not as a totally new console. Perhaps the rumors of a pro version are finally fulfilled.

It should be noted that this information is not official in any way, so you have to be cautious with it. When the time of arrival of a new console is near, it will surely be Nintendo who is in charge of spreading the news. For now, all that remains is to wait and enjoy the current versions of Nintendo Switch on the market. What would you like to see a possible successor to this console?

