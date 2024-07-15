About 4.5 billion years ago, many scientists say, Earth had an encounter with Theia, a planetary object about the size of Mars. When the two worlds collided, the theory goes, debris was thrown into space, caught in the orbit of the young, damaged Earth and leading to the formation of our moon.

But the collision with Theia may have done more than that, suggests a study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. The impact may have given rise to plate tectonics, which drives the movement of Earth’s continental and oceanic plates and causes earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and the re-shaping of our planet’s surface roughly every 200 million years.

Scientists have long debated the origin of plate tectonics. Qian Yuan, a postdoctoral researcher at the California Institute of Technology and an author on the paper, and his colleagues propose the collision with Theia as the source. From computer simulations, they reason that the event produced the heat required to initiate the process.

Tectonics begins with superheated magma plumes near the Earth’s core rising up and lying beneath the planet’s plates. The plumes can weaken the crust, and lava can erupt and push the upper plates apart.

Driven by erupting lava, plates rub and collide with each other, and can also dive beneath other plates and into the interior of the planet in a process called subduction.

In previous research, Yuan described continent-sized “blobs” floating near Earth’s core. He and his team believe they are remnants of Theia that, coming in violently, created the heat needed to form the first tectonic plumes. The giant masses are thought to be connected to magma plumes, meaning they could be fueling plate tectonics.

“Simulations show that the catastrophic giant impact that formed the moon ignited the engine that drives plate tectonics,” Yuan said.

Another clue is in Western Australia. There, in the Jack Hills, rocks contain crystals that formed about 4.4 billion years ago — not long, geologically speaking, after Theia collided with Earth. Those crystals, called zircons, form only where there is plate subduction, and subduction can only occur on a planet with active plate tectonics.

But Bradford Foley, a geophysicist at Pennsylvania State University, said a planetary collision isn’t the only way tectonics can start.

“It’s an interesting idea for the scientific community to discuss, but it can be oversold and dramatized for the general public,” he said.

An alternative explanation, he said, is that the initial formation of the planetary core may have heated it enough to initiate tectonic activity.