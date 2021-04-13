The Federation of Peñas Madridistas of the Community of Madrid, chaired by Luis Cáceres Ortega, has congratulated President Florentino Pérez and his Board of Directors for the proclamation of his new mandate at the head of Real Madrid until 2025. “We are sure that this new period will bring, once again, a good number of national and international titles to our trophy room,” he says.

Full statement of the Federation of Peñas Madridistas of the Community of Madrid

The Federation of Peñas Madridistas of the Community of Madrid would like to congratulate Mr. Florentino Pérez Rodríguez and all the members of the board of directors for their proclamation for this new term, the sixth, at the helm of Real Madrid.

This is a very special period for Madrid fans since, meeting the established deadlines, we will be able to welcome the new aspect of our home, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

It will also be a key period to face the future since both the current health and economic situation and the months in which we will face recovery and return to a situation that will never be the same again require intelligent, firm and experienced management, something that Florentino Pérez and his managers have already demonstrated since they took control of the club in July 2000.

We are sure that this new period will bring, once again, a good number of national and international titles to our trophy room. A place in which the current president’s management, in his two terms, has added 47 titles: 26 in the football section and 21 in the basketball section. Championships among which the five European Football Cups and the two basketball Cups stand out, a milestone only surpassed by Don Santiago Bernabéu and who could be equaled by continuing with this successful management model.

Although Real Madrid CF is a sports club, we cannot forget the capital importance of the financial aspect of the institution, a pillar on which survival, growth and final success on the pitch and the pitch are based. In this field, Florentino Pérez and his board of directors have been characterized by an excellent administration, achieving, as a consequence, the numerous sports trophies mentioned above. And it is that the financial consolidation and the economic stability of Real Madrid have been two constants with Florentino Pérez in the presidency of the club.

And all this without losing the perspective of the times, adapting Real Madrid to them and even anticipating the future. Examples of this last reality are the creation of the best Sports City in the world and the adaptation of the stadium to the times to come. The supporters of supporters will continue, as always, to support our club and its leaders so that the sporting triumphs continue along the same successful path that Real Madrid has walked throughout the 21st century. #madridismounido is a reality achieved, day by day, thanks to each and every one of the estates, components and followers of the club. GO MADRID!