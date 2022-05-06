Real Murcia travels to Mancha Real on Sunday with the aim of mathematically certifying a place in the playoff for promotion to Primera RFEF. Despite the fact that it is a key game, it is not of much interest to supporters clubs. In the absence of official confirmation, the Federation of Peñas Murcianistas (Fepemur) is considering not making buses available to its members, in view of the little interest shown. At the moment, barely twenty supporters club members have signed up to travel to Mancha Real on Sunday, an insufficient number to make the trip profitable.

Those responsible for the Federation of Supporters Clubs still trust and hope that the Murcian supporters will be encouraged throughout today. The lists to sign up will be open until late this Friday. The intention is to convince at least ten other supporters to confirm the departure of a bus.

Despite everything, and regardless of the trip organized by the Peñas Federation, Real Murcia, as always, will travel accompanied. And it is expected that, individually, the Murcian team is backed by fifty grana fans.

The pepper group has the possibility of confirming third place, provided that they win in Mancha Real and Hércules fall to Toledo. The grana fans are aware of this, since it is the last match away from home, before the hypothetical matches of the promotion to the third category of Spanish football.

The meeting in Jaén is key for Murcia, since Mario Simón’s team could reach the last day of the league as third and with nothing at stake.

Grana midfielder Pablo Ganet has made it clear that Mancha Real is an important game for Real Murcia. «It is a key game, perhaps the most important of the season; they are playing not to be relegated and we are playing for being in the ‘playoff’”, said the man from Malaga.