The market is sovereign, and now fears that the digestion Of the last and strong increases, it is abruptly, following the steps of the director market, Wall Street, which in the last hours has registered a strong decrease. The chances of attending an in -depth correction instead of a consolidative process where time is consummated have increased in the last hours. Especially with the decrease greater than 2.5% recorded by the selective continentals on Tuesday that led to Eurostoxx 50 to give key levels at the end of the day.

“The drilling of the support of the 5,400 points confirms a clear bassist pattern in the form of double maximum in the 5,550 points, which warns us of the possibility that there has been a temporary roof in the promotions of recent months and is the point of origin of a correction phase that serves to digest the last and strong climbs and relieve the overcompra, “says Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ECOTRADER.

The expert, in fact, emphasizes that From an operational point of view“A return to 5,250 points -Correction of 38.2% of fibonacci of the bullish section from the 4,800 at 5,545 points– It would be an excellent opportunity to buy European variable income again. “

For their part, for those most cautious investors who trust a more pronounced fall, the next entry level would be in the area of ​​the 5,050-5,080 pointswhich is a level that would imply seeing a decrease of just over 6% from the current levels and that would mean returning to the levels at which Eurostoxx 50 was moved at the beginning of the year. “Remember that for the overcompra to relieve it, it is necessary“, emphasizes the expert.

The Ibex endures … for now

The strong fall suffered by Ibex 35 on Tuesday has taken the Spanish selective to approach the minimums that marked last week at the 12,927 points, which is the support that should lose at the end of this Friday in order to cancel the series of eleven weeks of upward registration closing on the minimum of the previous week.

Strategic technical analysis of Ibex 35

“While this series remains standing we will not have roof confirmation at the climb that was born in the 11,300 points,” says Cabrero, recalls that the following supports appear in the 12,640 points and in the 12,385 points. “In the worst case we could see falls to the 12,000/12,135 pointswhich would mean a correction of 2/3 parts of the entire upward movement that was born at 11,300 points, “says the expert.

China comeback!

Asian bags face the closure of their day registering a generalized rebound that is more remarkable if possible in the case of Hang Seng. The Chinese selective has come to revalue about 2.5% for some moments of the sessionfavoring that the accumulated profitability throughout what has elapsed from 2025 has raised to exceed the 16%. This revaluation is already superior to that recorded by the European selective ones, which until now were the most bullies of the year among the most negotiated bags on the planet.