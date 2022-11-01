Water and electricity supplies were restored in the whole of kyivthe day after Russian attacks caused massive cuts, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said on Tuesday.

The uninterrupted work to repair the damage caused by the Russian attacks on the city on the morning of October 31 has allowed the supply to be restored, the mayor said on Telegram.

This Monday several neighborhoods of kyiv were left without electricity after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructureas denounced by the mayor of kyiv himself, who also partially stopped having a supply of drinking water.

For a few weeks, Russian troops have once again intensified attacks on kyiv, especially carried out with kamikaze drones and directed against energy infrastructure and other civilian targets.

View of the substations and electrical infrastructure of Ukraine. Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Klitschko specified this Tuesday, November 1, that after the latest attacks, some 350,000 homes in the city had been left without electricity supply and that 80% of the homes had no water.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation assured for its part, according to The Kyiv Independent, that The attacks affected all 450 cell phone towers in the city, causing interruptions in that service on Monday.

The Ukrainian government reported on Monday that it has requested international help to restore the energy supply damaged by Russian attacks and assured that it already has equipment from twelve countries.

“Following the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to work actively with international partners to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, damaged as a result of Russian missile terrorism,” the head of that portfolio said in a note. , Dmytro Kuleba.

“We have already agreed on the supply of equipment by the governments and companies of 12 countries: Israel, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Germany, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland and France,” the minister added.

“Total, we are talking about 954 units of energy equipment. The first batches of aid are already in Ukraine, the rest are expected in the near future. We continue to work to increase the range of partners and the amount of support,” Kuleba said.

AFP and EFE