The Teva company announced the resumption of supplies of the Vincristin-Teva drug to the territory of Russia. This was announced on Wednesday, March 31, to Izvestia in the press service of the company.

The drug is included in the list of vital and essential drugs (VED) and is used in chemotherapy for cancer in adults and children. It is indicated that the first delivery took place in March.

It is also noted that the Ministry of Health and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia were able to quickly conduct an economic analysis and price approval, which made it possible to return the drug to the market as soon as possible, the company said.

In October 2020, Izvestia wrote that there was an acute shortage of drugs for children with cancer in Russia. Then the company “Teva” told about plans to stop deliveries to the country “Vincristin-Teva”.

It has been supplied to Russia for ten years. It was noted that difficulties arose due to the impossibility of re-registering the maximum selling price of the drug – it is provided for by Russian legislation. The cost remained at the level of ten years ago, while the cost of production increased.

Then the manufacturer sent several proposals to the federal executive authorities for a one-time increase in the price of the drug.

Earlier, in July, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Health took control of the situation with the availability of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The department held a video meeting with representatives of the Vincristina manufacturing companies. According to the information provided by the manufacturing company Veropharm LLC, the resumption of supplies is planned not earlier than 2021.