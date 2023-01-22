Zeit announced disputes in the Bundestag due to Scholz’s indecision on the supply of tanks to Kyiv

The leadership of Germany cannot come to a consensus on the supply of tanks to Ukraine. About it writes Zeit.

According to the publication, discussions of military aid caused a scandal, as many deputies demand certainty from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “If you don’t want to supply [танки] Leopard 2 of the Ukrainian army, then you have to explain why, ”said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, head of the Bundestag Defense Committee.

The head of the defense committee was answered by the chairman of the faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Rolf Mützenich, who said that on the issue of the supply of heavy weapons it is necessary to be guided primarily by common sense, and such statements can only push for escalation.

Earlier, the Baltic republics called on Germany to start supplying tanks to Ukraine. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed that the supply of military equipment is designed to “stop Russian aggression” and help Ukraine restore peace in Europe.