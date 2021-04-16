The supplier recommends Wonderfully kitschy ceramic sculptures and promising names for young people in the exhibition tips of the week

Great known as a draftsman Stiina Archipelago is also revealed to be a great sculptor. Wonderfully kitsch-scattering ceramic sculptures take you into the world of fairy tales to frog princes and dwarves. Admittedly, adult problems can also be found in princesses.

Stiina Archipelago: Kinderszenen 16.5. until Galleria Heino, galleriaheino.fi.

Joel Slotte: Butterfly Collector and Reddish, 2021, oil on canvas.­

Promising names

Galerie Anhavan already a tradition Emergingexhibition once again presents promising names. Selected as Young Artist of the Year Joel Slotte always trusts the soul life of young adults with equal conviction. Olle Noråsin in volcanic landscapes there is plenty to see.

Emerging 2021 9.5. up to Galerie in Anhava, anhava.com.

Melina Paakkonen: At the same table, 2021, acrylic on canvas.­

Feast of the Dead

Skeletons sit down with glasses of wine and organize parties Melina Paakkonen in paintings that nod To Hugo Simberg and medieval death dance themes. The keen eye finds succulent details in the images.

Melina Paakkonen: Spring of Life 25.4. until Gallery at Halmetoja, galleryhalmetoja.com.

Noora Geagea: detail from Agamemnon, 2021, photograph and acrylic.­

Hard times

For a long time after the corona year, it is easy to identify Noora Geagean video works. It’s hard to walk in the waves, and pulling a suitcase in a snowy forest is a must. The new gallery at the former Maria Hospital also presents Jaakko Mattilan a new kind of pictorial language.

Noora Geagea: Still Struggling 25.4. In The Platform Gallery, art.theplatform.pro.