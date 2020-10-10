The supplier recommends Why did Dad drink and what is it like to be an alcoholic? Johanna Pohjola’s report on her father’s illness is the most valid I remember ever reading about alcoholism

Villa Gyllenberg’s soon-to-close exhibition reveals the jazz song of a unique artist, Aili Ikonen, and brings comfort in the middle of a pandemic autumn.

En remember that I have never read an alcoholism report that is as valid, as effective as it is for understanding and feeling Johanna Pohjolan fresh nonfiction Dad in the bottle.

Pohjola knows where to write. His own father was an alcoholic. You know, the kind of “just ordinary father” who goes to work and takes care of everything outwardly ok, but who compulsively grabs his daily dose of alcohol and becomes pregnant with loved ones. Year by year, the situation is getting worse.

Finland is full of such people, but the problem is still being avoided. The North does not dodge. He rushes boldly towards the issue because he really wants to understand why his father drank and what it’s like to be an alcoholic and close to an alcoholic. Pohjola is able to tell everything it has experienced through both reason and heart. She recalls the feelings of her youth through her diary entries, she has also interviewed her father’s friends and Alko’s salespeople, whether she spends weeks in substance abuse treatment facilities interviewing and observing recovering alcoholics as well.

Alcohol addiction is a terrible tragedy for its victims, but it is extremely difficult to get a neckline from the tragedy. Alcoholism is not understood. After this book, there is much more understanding than before.

Johanna Pohjola: Father in the bottle. A journey into the mind of an alcoholic and into the world. Gummerus.

Helsinki The magnificent Villa Gyllenberg on Kuusisaari is still interesting this weekend The path of encrypted information -show. Then the Gyllenbergs ’old home, the current museum, goes into renovation for a year.

The exhibition focuses on the spiritual side of Finnish artists, enthusiasm for esotericism and occultism, and Masonic hobbies. The skulls, angels, and endless symbolism are filled with the works in the exhibition, many of which have not just been publicly presented.

There are also huge works on display Tyko Sallinen triptych Gallen-Kallelan belong to Ad Astran. But I was stopped by a couple of more modest works.

Ilona Harima’s work on display in Villa Gyllenberg in the middle of the picture: Clarified, 1939, oil on canvas. National Gallery, Ateneum Art Museum.­

They had done Ilona Harima, and there was nothing resembling the style of Finnish art in the 1930s and 1940s. There were dark-skinned people in the works. Decorative aesthetics came directly from Buddhism and Hinduism. I can only imagine how special then.

Who is Ilona Harima today and how has she come far to India and Tibet, the destinations of her passions? I learned that he hadn’t even left. At its longest, he went on a study trip to Paris! However, the passion for the subject drove me to find out. Or Harimaa was helped by a spirit creature, as we speak …

At Harima’s art comes the feeling that even in the 1930s, a few other people would have been less in love with their own pole and their own cultural circle.

The Road to Encrypted Information exhibition in Villa Gyllenberg 11.10. until.

I remember how in the early fall I happened to hear on the radio Aili Ikosen Lightsong. I stopped at those places. Safe, warm feeling came over the body when Ikonen the clear, flexible voice, as set out in jazzkvintetin tuneful cello playing and the words “mut I’m here and sluggish on my shoulders, I invite you in a warm ‘reached my consciousness. I guess that’s how music feels when it “tricks the soul”.

The reaction of the musicians to each other, human sounds and beautiful lyrics do Grief is not a straight line number one this autumn’s comfort record. In particular, I now cling to the closing track to say, “There is only one direction; forward, nothing more. ”

Aili Ikonen: Grief is not a straight line. Groovy.

