The supplier recommends When everything is closed, you should check out the Arena’s excellent selection of domestic films at home

In just under a week, Yle Arena will feature a large number of excellent domestic films from recent years. Here are three of them.

The third at the beginning of the corona year, writing cultural recommendations feels like a bit of a chore, as the omicron variant has closed almost all cultural spaces and moved all events back to the same future.

Since it is currently safest to stay inside the four walls, it is worth checking out Yle Arena’s offerings next weekend. Until Thursday, January 13, a large number of excellent domestic films released in recent years will be shown at the Arena. Some can be viewed for longer. Here are three model examples from the top offerings.

Aurora (2019)

Seven I won the Jussi Award Auroran the recommendation certainly seems as original as Finlandian recommendation Jean Sibelius production, but it cannot be left out. Miia Tervon The film, directed and scripted by the film, is one of the finest Finnish films of the 2010s, which will hopefully achieve the classic status it deserves in the future. Few films manage to be so well at the same time fun, touching and authentic. Mimosa Willamo shines in the lead role.

Aurora, Yle Arena 13.1. until.

Krista Kosonen (left) and Sonja Kuittinen are excellent sisters in the Miami film.

Miami (2017)

Zaida Bergroth has been primarily on display recently Tovefrom his film, which Auroran grabbed seven awards at the Jussi Gala. Bergroth’s previous production can now be seen in the Arena with show dancing sisters Miami, which is also a very successful entity, although it did not receive the same incense as Tove. The film, which boldly combines a crime story and traditional drama, feels at times that the whole thing is falling apart at any moment, but so only the story goes well to the end. Krista Kosonen is expected to be excellent in the lead role, but the role of Angela’s sister, who plays the role of Kosonen, deserves special recognition Sonja Kuittinen.

Miami, Yle Arena 13.1. until

Linnea Skog deservedly won the Jussi Award for the film Girl Called a Sparrow.

The girl named Varpu (2016)

Selma Vilhusen undoubtedly the best in the first feature film is 12-year-old Varpu (Linnea Skog) and his mother Sirun (Paula Vesala) mutual chemistry. Skog won the best female lead in his role as Jussi’s youngest ever to win an award, and Skog has definitely earned his award. Rarely do even adult actors see an equally mature role-playing that carries the film from start to finish. The plot of the film is suitably simple, but the story is sure to appeal to many.

A girl named Varpu, in Yle Arena 13.1. until.

The most reserved books in the Helmet libraries 29 December – 5 January

Most Booked Fiction:

1) Charlotte McConaghy: The Last Migratory Bird

2) Meri Valkama: Yours, Margot

3) Vladimir Nabokov: In the wrong direction

4) Pirkko Saisio: Passio

5) Jenni Pääskysaari: The Geography of the Mind

6) SJ Bennett: Windsor Knot

Most Reserved Nonfiction:

1) Elinor Cleghorn: Sick and defective, women in medical history

2) Sanna-Mari Hovi: From Vikings to Victoria, the story of the Swedish monarchy

3) Leo Stranius: The Magic of Efficiency

4) Gordon F. Sander: Citizen Kekkonen, The Great Plan

5) Virpi Harju: Stages of Royal Power, Nordic Capitals

6) Satu Jaatinen: Even in better circles, royal scandals through the ages