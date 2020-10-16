The supplier recommends This weekend’s exhibition tour features ceramic baroque sculptures, bruised pottery and interpretations of love.

Critic Sini Mononen recommends which exhibitions to go to in the Helsinki metropolitan area over the weekend.

Ceramics is a starting point for painting, sculpture, installation and moving image in a group exhibition. There are also Russian contemporary artists rarely seen in Finland, such as CrocodilePOWER with baroque sculptures combining everyday life and Gothic, as well as Olga & Oleg Tatarintsev with a poetic work of light.

Until the surface on January 17, 2021, form at the Vantaa Art Museum Arts, artsimuseo.com.

Kaisaleena Halinen: Requiem 2020.­

With bruises

Kaisaleena Halisen the ceramic sculpture was subjected to vandalism in the summer of 2019: the exhibition at the old glass factory in Riihimäki had to be closed when the space was broken into and the neck of Halinen’s sculpture was severed. The exhibition on display at Galleria Ama is based on experience. The blues rise to the complexion of the whitish white statue and the torso of the sculpture is crushed in the video.

Kaisaleena Halinen, Sinelmä 1.11. until, ama.gallery.

View from an exhibition by Dylan Ray Arnold and Océane Bruel.­

Slowly accumulating

Dylan Ray Arnoldin and Océane Bruelin the sculptures bring to mind things that are slowly converging against each other; objects and things accumulate over time and find their place on each other’s sides. On the other hand, the depressions and bumps visible on the surface of the works create the impression of something that has just left the stage, leaving behind a body-sized imprint.

Dylan Ray Arnold and Océane Bruel, The Slow Business of Going 15.11. until at the HAM gallery, hamhelsinki.fi.

Anni Puolakka: Parasitia.­

For love

Love has not been unnecessarily depicted in the arts at the same time pierced by bright light and thick darkness. Gallery SIC group exhibition Fantasy 1 & 2 looks at, among other things Anni Puolakan mixed Illusia Juvanin and Hinni Huttusen works love the complex language. There is fierce anticipation, sticky feelings, breaking the norms of love and open fantasy in the works.

Fantasy 1 & 2 25.10. until the gallery at SIC (Purpuripolku 5), sicspace.net.