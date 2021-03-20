The supplier recommends These three Oscar nominees have been in streaming services for a long time – and it’s worth a look, though you may not have even heard of them

Amazon Prime Video’s original film Time and Apple TV +’s Wolf Wolf as well as Greyhound are among the Oscar nominees of the year.

This Oscar nominees of the year was announced last Monday. The year of the corona pandemic had a severe impact on traditional film distribution, and many of the films on the list have not yet reached Finland at all.

However, several candidates have long been seen in streaming services. Netflix original films have received Oscar nominations and awards in previous years, and Netflix productions such as Mank and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom collected nominations this year as well. But there are originals of many other streaming services in the categories, which may have gone unnoticed by many in Finland.

For example, no more than a couple of mentions of the following three have been written in Helsingin Sanomat. Now we write a little more because they deserve it.

Time (directed by Garrett Bradley)

The best long documentary award nominee Time can be found on Amazon Prime Video. It was one of the finest movies of the last year and was left only narrowly on its own from my 2020 top 10 list. The central person of the document is Sibil Richardson, a middle-aged woman waiting for her husband to be released from prison. 20 years earlier, the couple tried to rob a bank in short supply. Sibil was imprisoned for a few years, but a spouse Rob received a 60-year sentence.

After his release, Sibil became a successful entrepreneur and activist who tirelessly campaigned for the man he still loved to even get parole. The children grow up, the days, months and years follow each other and mix. Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbroun accompanied by fine piano music in black and white Time is a pulsating description of love, perseverance, expectation, and the inequality of the U.S. legal system. And time.

Wolf Wolf (Wolfwalkers, directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart)

Irish-British-French Susikansa is nominated for Best Long Animation and can be viewed on Apple TV +. The film is a continuation of director Moore’s previous animations inspired by Celtic fables, the previous Song of the Sea (2014) also achieved an Oscar nomination.

Susikansa is a fantasy adventure in a historical setting, Lord Protector Oliver Cromwellin dominating 17th century Ireland. British soldier Bill Goodfellowe has been ordered to kill a herd of wolves disturbing Kilkenny residents. Bill’s daughter, Robyn, also wants to fight the wolves until she encounters the Mebh girl who protects them in the woods. Mebh is a “wolfwalker” who turns into a wolf when he sleeps and is thus just like the animal kingdom. Robyn begins to defend against her new friend Cromwell’s soldiers – including her beloved father.

The fantasy plot doesn’t basically open up new grooves, though Susikansa still conquer. The hand-drawn animation is stunning, and the story and atmosphere have the same down-to-earth magic as the Ghibli studio productions.

USS Greyhound (Greyhound, directed by Aaron Schneider)

Apple TV + grabbed its range as well Tom Hanks war movie Greyhound, when the theater premiere was completely canceled due to the pandemic. At Oscare, it is only nominated in the category of the best recording, which is enough. In Greyhound there are no particularly profound levels, and it doesn’t even aim to be anything other than a pulling and exciting war story.

The film takes place in the Battle of the Atlantic in World War II, where a USS Keeling fighter led by a sturdy Captain Krause (Hanks) protects an Allied convoy. At sea, out of reach of air support, Keeling faces a relentless battle against a “wolf pack” of German submarines. Old-fashioned, unpretentious war films are made quite rarely these days. Greyhound is so well made in its genre that its viewing even feels refreshing. History enthusiast Hanks has also written the film.

Greyhoundia has been called “dad movie” or “father movie” which is also a pertinent description, in this case only in a good way!

The Oscars will be awarded on April 25th.

