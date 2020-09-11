The provider recommends These exhibitions are value a glance over the weekend: Viggo Wallensköld’s deviant characters and the our bodies dismantled and assembled by Anna Tuori

Through the weekend, it’s best to head to Galleria Halmetoja, Galleria Amaa and Helsinki Up to date, for instance.

Viggo Wallensköld is understood for psychologically correct work depicting individuals who deviate from the standard norms. Nevertheless, it’s value trying behind the characters to see how colourful wallpapers and hardwood furnishings information the interpretation of the works. Additionally it is value noting how properly Wallensköld makes use of white.

Viggo Wallensköld: Memorial Sermon 11.10. till Galleria Halmetoja. galleryhalmetoja.com

Actually a joint present

Eve Deer: Spell, 2020, oil.­

Anni Leppälä and Eeva Peuran the exhibition is admittedly widespread: the artists have hung their works intermittently and likewise made a joint set up. Though Leppälä’s enigmatic pictures are delicate and exquisite, they continue to be the accompanist alongside the magical work of Peura, which recycle cultural historical past.

Anni Leppälä and Eeva Peura: The Boomerang of Feelings 4.10. till Gallery Ama. ama.fi

Historic work

Miikka Vaskola: Display screen Work I, 2020, combined media.­

Miikka Vaskola the work had been lengthy ash-gray, quite than patinated by time and historical past. Though his new materials are extra firmly connected to the current day attributable to their prismatic glass-like coloration surfaces, the time trapped within the layers of paint that may be heard by one another makes them a sort of historic portray as properly.

Miikka Vaskola: Shore to Shore 27.9. till Helsinki Up to date. helsinkicontemporary.com

Inside and exterior

Anna Tuori: Lapinlahti, 2019, acrylic and oil.­

Ideas inside and exterior recur Anna Tuorin in a captivating exhibition. He disassembles the human our bodies into his elements and reassembles the elements a bit Otto Mäkilä on the identical time bringing his work right into a concrete dialogue with the exhibition house. Compact idyllic psychiatric hospitals full the entire.

Anna Tuori: Window / Window / Fönster 27.9. till the Galerie in Anhava. anhava.com