The supplier recommends These exhibitions are worth a look over the weekend: The message of Anna Tuori's dreamy paintings is not unambiguous

September 4, 2020
During the weekend, you should head to the Galerie Anhava, the Sculptor and the Museum of Photography, for example.

Anna Tuori has recently sparked a debate about the purpose of contemporary art among other things in an interview with YLE. Does art have to take a stand to be good? Fresh’s dreamlike paintings are difficult to verbalize, and their message is not unambiguous. In the new show, the female characters sway on the verge of disintegration, and the exceptional hanging makes the interior and exterior overlap.

Anna Tuori: The Window 27.9. until the Galerie in Anhava. anhava.com/

Breakthrough of the portrait photographer

Douglas Kirkland: Marilyn Monroe, Hollywood, 1961.­Picture: Douglas Kirkland / Photo Op

Celebrities credit graph Douglas Kirkland was only thrown into fame at the age of 24 Marilyn Monroen with intimate portraits. Shortly thereafter, she was able to photograph a fashion icon Coco Chanelia in their work. Both series of images culminate in the Museum of Photography’s new exhibition space at Kämp Galleria.

Douglas Kirkland: Coco & Marilyn 20.12. In the K1 space of the Finnish Museum of Photography. photo art museum.fi

Endearing and disgusting

Patricia Piccinini: The Veters, 2018.­Picture: Peter Hennessey

Patricia Piccininin in the works, people, animals, and objects intersect into unexpected hybrids. The mind-bogglingly vivid sculpture evokes empathy and disgust at the same time. The Art Hall exhibition reflects on the responsibilities associated with biotechnology and asks a big question: how to learn to love something foreign and strange?

Patricia Piccinini: Between Light and Shadow 25.10. until the Art Hall. kunsthalli.fi/

Many forms of sound

Kim Hankyul: The Temple of the Golden Pavillion, 2019.­Picture: Juha Allan Ekholm

Korean Kim Hankyulin the installation creates a complete soundscape with the help of a whip, a book and a dust whisk. Minna Kangasmaan the work, on the other hand, visualizes the cry of the silk butterfly. The exhibition is the result of co-operation between the Nordic sculptors’ associations.

NordiSKulptur 2: Kim Hankyul & Minna Kangasmaa 27.9. until Sculptor. sculptors.fi/galleria/

According to the judgment: Vattenfall wants to shut down coal-fired power plant Moorburg - WELT

