The supplier recommends These exhibitions are worth a look at the weekend: the child’s world, the wonderful silicone and the essence of language

Photographic artist Sami Parkkinen began to describe Guessson soon after he was born. In addition to the child’s world, the National Museum’s exhibition also deals with how the world of parents settles into a new framework. At the same time, you should also visit the Play Country section, which complements the new main exhibition.

Father and son – photos by Sami Parkkinen 5.9. until the National Museum, nationalismuseo.fi.

Silicone states

Roland Persson: Wilhelminenhofstraße 78 b, 2021, silicone

Swedish Roland Persson is like an artistic alchemist who can turn silicone into any material. In the past, he has brought huge elephants and giant water lilies to Helsinki Contemporary. This time, the silicone turns into electrical cabinets, glass vases and cockatoos.

Roland Persson: Brutal tenderness 4.7. until Helsinki Contemporary, helsinkicontemporary.com.

All words

Tiina Palmu: Dramatis Personæ, 2021.

Tiina Palmu reads all Finnish words found in the Language Office’s dictionary in its new audio installation. The 29 speakers fill the gallery with a fabric of words that contains poetry produced by chance and thoughts on the essence of language.

Tiina Palmu: Dramatis Personæ 2.7. until Hippolyte, hippolyte.fi.

Visible in the cache

Sami Havia: Humming, 2021, oil, marker and paper on canvas.

Sami Havian the paintings need to be looked at carefully. Childish shapes and bright colors look abstract, but then the picture shows the legs and the face staring at the bush. The longer you look, the more carefully considered details can be found in the works.

Sami Havia: While 20.6. until Gallery at Halmetoja, galleryhalmetoja.com.