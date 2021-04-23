The supplier recommends The week’s recommendations for the Old Testament books of Moses, a motorcycle gang TV series and a batch story classic about the delivery of the Korp Act

Journalist Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen finds consolation in the Bible for open office workers.

Anxious about the workload? Does the eternal appeal of colleagues ripen? If you answered yes, you may find comfort From the Bible. The collection of writings begins with the five books of Moses, which tell the myth of the birth of the Jewish people, their deliverance in the yoke of the Pharaoh of Egypt, and their wanderings in the wilderness.

The snorting of the Jews sounds like the very critical voices of the customers of the coffee machine and the canteen:

“But now we have to starve. You can’t even see anything here but that eternal manna! ” (Exodus 11: 6)

The project in the open office in the desert was led by Moses, and it involved 40 years of torment. Alongside that, a couple of hours of Teams meetings feel like paradise.

Moses ’challenge was also an old-fashioned, punishment-based leadership culture. The immediate superior, or God, was fierce and ruthless. At times he crept into the Jews so that he killed them like flies. As a reward for his trials, Moses received an unmarked grave from God. Until the promised land, the Lord did not let his servant in.

Internal combustion motorcycle and man

Follow the game of thought. Take a TV series about motorcycle gangs and replace the cylinders, carburetors and fuel tanks with an electric motor. How about the image of the villains?

Michael Irby (left) and Frankie Loyal starring the Liv gangs in the TV series Mayans MC­

Shit. In a way that is embedded in our culture, the credibility of male characters in entertainment products is supported by the roar of the internal combustion engine and the speeds. It takes a long time before electrical machines produce the same meaning.

Mayans MC tells the story of Latin Calvinist Latin gangs smuggling drugs from Mexico and getting involved in politics on both sides of the border. A wide audience is sought through an almost-academic central figure and strong female characters. Beneath the tattoos and chrome, a sad interpersonal fabric is revealed.

But would the glorification of the traditional chatter be fading anyway? Driving romantic images of the vest formation on the highway appear In the Mayans MC very scarce.

Mayans MC Season 3 (HBO Nordic)

Already etched my eyes

The summer hiking season is already in the ears of the mouse, so reading the hammock is worth considering. The time before the merino wool layers and solar cell chargers is told by the writer general KM Wallenius (1893–1984) collection Human hunters and wilderness men (1933).

In truth-based stories, Wallenius pushes to Lapland beyond the eastern border to deliver raven law to Skolt Sámi reindeer thieves. The book was already buzzing.

Wallenius’ entourage included his friend, a controversial reindeer herder Aleksi Hihnavaara (1882–1938) aka Mosku. With the bear, Moscow naturally claimed to have wrestled. “I thought: already caught my eye.”

Human Hunters and Wildernesses (Otava, 1995)

Most new bookings 14-21. April received books at Helmet Libraries.

Fiction

1) Anna Burns: Milkman

2) Terhi Törmälehto: Taavi

3) Whole Hubara: Bechi

4) Riikka-Maria Rosenberg: Nino, the master of love

5) Hanna Brotherus: My only home

6) Anna-Liisa Ahokumpu: Three Prayers to Mother

Nonfiction

1) Markku Salomaa: Tarza, Tarja Halonen as Director of Foreign Policy 1995–2012

2) Salla Leponiemi: As long as I feel alive, painter Elin Danielson Gambogi

3) Sami Sillanpää: Congo flows in the middle

4) Tommy Hellsten: Hippopotamus in the bedroom