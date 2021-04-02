The supplier recommends The Swedish police series Thin Thread is so good that its people become very missed

The other recommendations of the week are a wonderful audiobook as well as a biography that opens up a dialogue between two different generations of feminists.

Good The sign of the television series is that when all the episodes are devoured, the mind is overwhelmed by emptiness.

From the Swedish police series With a thin thread came to me a little surprisingly so dear that its persons, Sara, Magnus, Leah and Jesse from Malmö, have been missed lately.

While the description of the hectic policing in the series is impressive, the most addictive is to follow the protagonists ’interpersonal relationships outside of work (of course, secret romances also arise in patrol cars). One is going through a divorce, the other’s sister is an addict – and of course the personal gallery can also accommodate a faithful choir girl who has moved from the north to a big city.

Each of them in its own way broken and credibly unfinished.

The series has been a huge success in Sweden, and a sequel is planned that will have to wait at least a year and a half.

With a thin thread, Yle Areena.

Fast into a cult book

How lovely sometimes you have to notice that you were wrong. And twice more!

Although Juhani Karilan Small pike fishing (2019) grabbed the awards as soon as they appeared, I was not interested in a hiking story written by a young man in Lapland. I was also sure I would never become an “audiobook man,” but would read novels as traditional volumes.

But then, inspired by the praise, I gave the reader Anna Saksman the sound draining from my earbuds to my consciousness, I was gone. I would have believed anything that Saksman was telling me – and so I believed. Karila skillfully keeps the fast-paced twists of the plot with her northern fairy tale creatures. And Saksman’s ability to read dialect, dispense, and empathize is phenomenal.

And I’m not the only one impressed by the fishing trip. As a blogger Stella Harasek in the early part of the year praised the audiobook on its Instagram, its popularity began to rise again. The case is a good example of how the life cycle of a book can continue in the dark long after its publication.

Juhani Karila: Catching a small pike, reader Anna Saksman (Siltala).

Different generations of feminism

How can a woman define herself as a feminist and still remain in a submissive relationship? Märta Tikkanen a biography written by an author Johanna Holmström immediately asks in the preface the question that bothers him, to which he seeks an answer in a work of more than 400 pages, with a magnificent pictorial appendix. A girl who wanted to run on the waters it is kind of refreshing, as Holmström writes herself in the work and the book can thus be read as a dialogue between two different generations of feminists.

Many people think that the answer to the question is obvious: the time was quite different! But according to Holmström, it was about more. Tearing relationship with the author Henrik Tikkanen could also provide material for the author Märta Tikkanen, serve as an important source of inspiration.

Johanna Holmström: Märta Tikkanen. A girl who wanted to run on the water (Finnish: Maja Kauhanen, January, 2020)

In week 12/2021, the books with the most new bookings were in the Helmet libraries

Fiction

1) Karin Smirnoff: I went to my brother

2) Svend Brinkmann: What is being human?

3) Tiina Raevaara: Polar vortex

4) Suvi Ratinen: Good offer

5) Saara Turunen: Nonsense things

6) Hanna Brotherus: My only home

7) Anneli Kanto: The saint of rats

8) George Orwell: Days in Burma

Nonfiction

1) Outi Mäkinen: A barren planet, a book of longing for love

2) Ismo Leikola: Swamp, hoe and Hollywood

3) Antti Hassi: Hassi’s paper

4) Svend Brinkmann: Stay strong

5) Kia Kilpeläinen: Katiska, a big tangle of drugs

6) Fang Fang: When the city closed

7) Matti Virtanen: Extremes

8) Michael Pollan: Unknown mind