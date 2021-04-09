The supplier recommends The Ratsia band found a surprising connection to Theodor W. Adorno’s Aesthetic Theory

Oops! What a professor Theodor W. Adornon (1903–1969) Aesthetic Theory (original work 1970) makes a local library on the novelty shelf? It quickly becomes clear that Arto Kuorikoski The Finnish translation (Vastapaino 2006) has reached its new third edition.

That means that there is still enough demand for the most difficult-to-understand literature.

When on the same library trip hits as well London Sketches: 144 Johanna singles from 1979-1984, I giggle in my mind. Adorno claimed mass culture to be passivating and said in his own way the same as Jyri Honkavaara In the band Ratsia: ”I hate all the shit / people that make sheep!

Adorno, however, advocated the most difficult-to-understand Germanic high culture and philosophy. He despised popular culture and even Jean Sibelius – and, unfortunately, would have despised Race’s tick as well.

Adornon Aesthetic theory was a late work made largely by dictation and published after death. He had already awakened to the realization that “the unknown swarm to which the revolutionary Art Movements ventured around 1910 did not bring the promised adventurous happiness” quite as expected.

Thus, after a freer atonal interval, the composer switched to the strict rules of the 12-note technique, or dodecaphony. Arnold Schönberg in the end there was no “adventurous happiness”, nor was a serial composition technique mathematically controlling all the parameters of music for a young person Pierre Boulezin in the manner of.

“Increasingly, new taboos have drifted into power; the artists were immediately striving for an apparent but hardly more bearing order instead of rejoicing in their new freedom, ”Adorno understood.

He now spoke paradoxically as a younger man Paavo Haavikko: “It goes without saying that nothing about art is no longer self-evident, neither art itself nor its relationship to society.”

Adorno didn’t care about jazz, but I compare this book to some John Coltranen for saxophone solos of concerts. Sometimes Coltrane summed it up to say unforgettable, but sometimes even Miles Davis asked why the solos took a long time. There are different versions of the answer, but the idea was that Coltrane had not yet had time to find what he was looking for in that solo and could not stop.

This is actually too Aesthetic theory outcome. Adorno mumbles in search of the essence of art Kantin, Hegel and Nietzschen philosophies, rushes from one impulse to another and finally knows how little he knows, even when he was younger so arrogant, confident and exclusionary.

Adorno seeks and may not want to find any definitive definition of art or aesthetics. He ends up finding even pleased that art (…) opposes definition.

And so does Adornon Aesthetic theory!

Jacques Brel shines in the Arena

If French is not one of the strongest languages ​​of Belgian Jacques Brelin unforgettable storytelling goes unnoticed. English translations and also Finnish translations Aale from Tynn Juice for the Widow enough, but they are not one Brel together.

Jacques Brel (1929-1978) in 1968.­

Help rush Philippe Kohlyn guided Jacques Brel and the thirst for life (Broadcasting Arena). The almost two-hour documentary recounts the songwriter’s life and contains a pleasing amount of concert filming, of course subtitled in Finnish.

According to Brel, a good song needs some “surprise” in addition to good melody and lyrics. They he carried out by classically trained mediators (most often François Rauber and Gerard Jouannest) is fantastic. The tremendous densities detached from the norm structure are part of the enchantment of the chanson tradition.

David Bowien Amsterdamversion once started my own Brel enthusiasm. In the documentary, Brel presents his new song to the Parisians in 1966, and the audience understands what he gets. According to the documentary, the applause lasted a quarter right from the start of the concert. The version can also be found in the attached video immersion.

However, I recommend the entire Brel document with translations behind this link. Amsterdam there is only one peak and it can be found at one hour and seven minutes onwards.

The dramatic narrator’s voice continues: “A confused Brel looks at his kingdom. He lit this fire. A Catholic schoolboy is terrified. Since then, Brel has been more than a star. ”