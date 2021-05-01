The supplier recommends The pamphlet does not reject domestic literature but invites discussion

In Olli Löyty’s literary essays, journalist Suvi Ahola finds new perspectives on familiar works, from Heidi Airaksinen’s detective story a 1930s queer-Helsinki and Jukka Pakkanen’s corona novel, a wistful conversation of old men.

A friend of literature rejoices whenever blind topics are viewed from a new perspective or tried and tested interpretations are questioned. That does not mean denying value. On the contrary, it could be said that it is only the emergence of new, different voices from the old one that makes the debate possible.

That is why I have followed with confusion Olli Löytyn reception of a perky pamphlet. Farewell to domestic literature (The work) does not condemn or insult the literary research done in our country, and its author is in no way ashamed to fall within its scope.

Instead, he opens up new perspectives on traditional notions of both literature and its study: the languages ​​in which writing is written, the various positions of power that literature presents, and which are easily taken for granted. And all this is done in a positive, reader-friendly and even cheerful way. This pocketman would like to find his way into as many hands as possible.

I am particularly pleased with the chapter Minna from Canth and summary Worker’s wife play (1885) Tomorrow. Canth’s solution to bring the marginalized (female, poor, semi-Romani) character to the center of the drama in many ways is tremendous, and interestingly found also shows the intertextuality associated with it, which reaches from 19th century Central European theater stages Antti Holman Organizernovel (2014).

The found also inspires to explore Hassan Blasimin production. Contrary to what has been presented in public, both Blasim’s prose and his narrative are presented quite well in the work.

In the deacon as a detective

Steiner pedagogues Heidi Airaksinen (b. 1980) has written a fun debut detective who depicts 1930s Helsinki.

Vierge Modernen The (Arctic Banana) perspective is so fresh that the narrator is Sister Kerstin of the Deaconess Institute, whose internship is at the Kumpula Venereology Hospital full of prostitutes. So let’s move between strict moralism and loose sexual discipline.

When Kerstin begins to investigate the murder of the unhappy girl, he has to leave his former role and embrace the new one. He is finally allowed to acknowledge his sexual orientation and get to enter Helsinki’s queer districts and their nightlife.

It is not very wild, even the whole novel is more gentle than hard-boiled excitement. The summer is hot, Kerstin cycles a lot, and the lace curtains in Meilahti’s villas shine.

Old men and covid

Corona diaries and commentary, of course, come with corona fiction. Indeed Jukka Pakkanen (b. 1942) is a seventeenth novel Come September (Aviador) is like a diary too, only disguised as a correspondence between a Finnish journalist and an Italian scientist.

The result is a strange reassuring meditation on the effects of the pandemic on two societies and two retirees.

They are united by football, a reflection on a past life and attempts to find an opinion in an emergency. The Italian has a wife that he feels distanced from, a Finnish widow trying to write a novel. A meeting in September is also planned, lazily.

Both also see dreams that seem to say something. Like the fact that life didn’t really get off track because of the pandemic, but because it doesn’t really get a grip anymore.

“I can’t stand it, I can only remember,” says Johan, and Gianni replies, “The second wave will come if there is to come. We will accept it as much as we can. Man is an adaptable animal. ”

