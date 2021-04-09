The supplier recommends The miniature opera, meditative paintings, surrealism and wrinkling forms that are impressive in the exhibition tips of the week

Jonna Kinan the main part of the exhibition is a 2,500-year-old and hard-experienced pot. The video images of ancient tombs and vinyl record music he attached to it combine into an impressive miniature opera whose themes of time and mortality are eternal.

Jonna Kina: After Life 2.5. until Helsinki Contemporary, helsinkicontemporary.com.

The essence of painting

Susanne Gottberg: Farm, 2019, oil and crayon on wood.­

Susanne Gottberg reach the glosses, reflections and translucencies of drinking glasses skillfully like the old masters. However, the real themes of meditative paintings are related to their essence, the representation of space on the image surface, and the relationship between the painting and the viewer.

Susanne Gottberg: Gleam and Gaze 9.5. up to Galerie Forsblom, galerieforsblom.com.

A thoroughbred surrealist

Päivi Eskelinen: Imaginations XIII, 2020, oil and embroidery on canvas.­

Imaginative a series of facial images reveals Päivi Eskelinen into a thoroughbred surreal. However, the real delicacies of his exhibition are small embroidery works done on white linen, which dazzle with their sensitivity and precision and at the same time shake the subconscious.

Päivi Eskelinen: Imagery 25.4. until Galleria Huuto, galleriahuuto.fi

Wrinkling shapes

Sara Squirrel: Dark Heart, 2019, tempera and oil.­

Many artists bases his work on familiar pleats from classical art, but Sara Orava gives fabric folds new meanings both as an interface between the inner and outer worlds and as part of a large category of wrinkled shapes, which also seems to include roses and internal organs.

Sara Orava: Past, Presence, Future 2.5. up to Gallery Amassa, ama.gallery.