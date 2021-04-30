The supplier recommends The May Day exhibition tour will feature photographs of Stanley Kubrick, art of flowers and a lush group exhibition

Photographs by Stanley Kubrick are on display at the Museum of Photography. They feature numerous beetles for upcoming films, writes critic Sini Mononen.

A teenager Stanley Kubrick was a photojournalist for Look magazine before becoming a film director. Kubrick filmed several picture essays for Look. Director’s debut film, a short documentary on display, Day of The Fight (1951), was based on one of these essays. The photos show numerous elves for upcoming movies.

Stanley Kubrick 29.8. until K1 in the Finnish Museum of Photography, Mon – Thu 11–20, May Day 11–19, Sun 11–18. Closed on Labor Day. photo art museum.fi. Limited audience capacity.

Art of flowers

Timo Vaittinen has previously made installations of textiles used in sportswear, among other things. In his new exhibition, he combines painting with textile works, small sculptures and plant music. All works are united by the same theme: flowers.

Timo Vaittinen Gallery at SIC, Thu – Fri 14–18, Sun 12–16. Closed on Labor Day. sicspace.net. Limited audience capacity.

Large group show

Birds of Paradise, exhibition view.­

Rankan the large salon exhibition brings together newly graduated artists with already experienced names. The group exhibition of thirteen artists also includes avant-garde sculptures among the paintings and photographs.

Birds of Paradise 9.5. until the gallery in Ranka, Thu – Sun 13–18. galleriarankka.com. Limited audience capacity.