The supplier recommends The Irish photographer experiences Swedish twins and psychics in his pictures

Weekly recommendations for photographic art before and now and an excellent essay book on the wonders of nature.

It’s summer domestic travel time, and many navigate exhibition tours. If the trip is in the direction of Mänttä, it is also worth remembering the Gustaf, which is separate from the Serlachius Museums.

Born in Dublin, now influential in Britain Trish Morrisseyn extensive exhibition Autofictions presents an author who has been drawing on self-portraits for a couple of decades. Morrissey also takes on roles. The source of inspiration has been the Swede, for example Bohlin twin pair Rosa (1915–1989) and Irma (1915–1990) and Mänttälä Commercial Counselor Ruth Serlachius (1882–1963). Serlachius, like many of his contemporaries, became enthusiastic about the world of the spirit world and, among other things, translated literature in the field together. Helmi Krohnin and Gerda Rytin with. The topic has been on the surface lately thanks to research and several biographies.

Trish Morrissey: In the Garden from the series Rosa, Irma and Nukkumatti (2016).

Morrissey empathizes in their photo series Materialization phenomena into the world of the media. The images may not be pleasant, such as the one where the “ectoplasm” exudes from the Photographer’s mouth. Secondary, even grounding, is a video work Eupneawhich is linked to Serlachius William Walker Atkinson (alias Yogi Ramacharakan) to the work The ability to breathe as well as universal experiences of motherhood, the loss of a child, the illness of a child.

Trish Morrissey: Autofiction. Until January 8, 2023, Serlachius Museum Gustaf, Mänttä.

The cottage with its plots donated a book

When Nina Burtonin mother died, the children exchanged this apartment for a summer cottage. The Swedish poet and essayist thought it would be a good peace to focus on writing. That’s right. The cottage with its large plots also donated the subject to an entire book.

The thin walls of life In the essay collection, Burton takes a close look at the hustle and bustle of a squirrel housed in a suspended ceiling, the rich variety of birds and vegetation from the grasses to the trees, and combines the great readings he sees. Right now, as spring opens its buds, a book of seven texts is wonderful to read. In the sensuous text, the scent of the vine spreads its aromas, the larvae flock, and the slimy heal makes the author reflect on the development of memory.

Burton describes with the myriad examples of animal kingdom – I didn’t know, for example, that pigeons qualified for correspondence are also visually very talented. They have been able to distinguish in experiments Picasson works Monet’n paintings. Pigeons are also capable of reading figures.

Flora is a figure alone, or more. Yard treeIn the section, Burton writes, “Plants knew all the time about proportionality and enormity. They knew how to pack it into small seeds and spread it indefinitely. They had continuously withered and been born for hundreds of millions of years, and still accounted for ninety-nine percent of the biomass of life. The proportions made me think. We humans and animals make up just under one percent of it. Undoubtedly, the planet is first and foremost a plant. ”

And it goes on: “Them [siis kasveja] it was also in almost everything around us, albeit transformed into walls and heat, into clothes and tools, medicines and paints, and they were in everything we ate and drank, for the meat we ate also came from animals that had eaten plants and herbivores. Each of our breaths was full of the oxygen the plants had produced. Those if you should try to understand. ”

According to Burton, the facts about the world can be more amazing than fiction. There is plenty of evidence in the book.

Nina Burton: The Thin Walls of Life (Livets tunna väggar, Finnish: Katriina Huttunen), S&S Publishing House. Coming as an audiobook to Storytel on June 1st.

A bellows camera in his armpit capturing the big cities

Photographer Berenice Abbott in Paris in 1927. The American-born photographer is known for his photographs of New York, among others, from the 1930s.

History of photography belonging to the big names Eugene Atgetia and Berenice Abbottia connects the fact that they depicted big cities: Atget (1857–1927) Paris, built in the grip of a huge upheaval in the late 19th century, Abbott (1898–1991) New York, especially in the 1930s.

They are connected by something else. Atget died very soon after Abbott immortalized him in a well-known portrait in 1927 – in fact, Atget found his colleague dead – and that Abbott went to great lengths to save the legacy of his French colleague who had been photographing glass negatives for years.

Arrived at Yle Arena in March Jon Lomasin the documentary is a meticulous work and takes you on a fantastic journey through the life work of both photographers to the era of bellows cameras as well as to New York and Paris, where many of the buildings in the photographs still stand still, but people have left.

Two cities, two photographers, Yle Areena.

Colson Whitehead’s novel and nonfiction about the fascinating life of Olly Donner in the United States were the busiest in the Helmet libraries from 11 to 18. May

Most Booked Fiction:

1) Colson Whitehead: Harlem Shuffle

2) Karin Smirnoff: Let’s take mother north

3) Karin Smirnoff: I went to see my brother

4) Enni Mustonen: Factor

5) László Krasznahorkai: Resistance to melancholy

6) Bernardine Evaristo: Girl, woman, another

Most Booked Nonfiction

1) Jasmine Westerlund: The fascinating life of Olly Donner

2) Heidi Backström: Kyyry, a book on homeland visits

3) Elina Hirvonen, Ujuni Ahmed: For girls who think they are alone

4) Jan Vapaavuori: The first mayor

5) Mint Tribe: Sizzling and pounding