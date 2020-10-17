The supplier recommends The funniest character of the decade is the grumpy stylist Vinnie – The sequel to the British series Persaukinen remains surprising

The series of rogue crimes manages to make masculinity a self-irony.

Now it is clear. Vinnie O’Neill is the best comic character of this decade. He is a depressive, grumpy but euphoric stylist in his joy. Joe Gilgunin the character presented is like Noel Gallagherin and Trainspotting A combination of Renton: a calm fucker and a resourceful mixer.

British series Persukiset manages to keep the gallery of petty criminals around Vinnie surprising and affectionate in his second season.

Although the still life of the rogue crime series seems at first glance Guy Ritchien from the idiocy, in dialogue traditional masculinity is violated with ridicule and self-irony.

Persaukiset, second season, Yle Areena

Rich and poor in their dim homes

The woman is organizing a cat party in Jari Silomäki’s photographic work Nickname: Angervo from 2013.­

Photographic artist Jari Silomäki is masterful in the prevailing light when he depicts people and environments. He never shoots noon but records the twilight after sunset or the yellowing of artificial lights.

There are too many stories in the exhibition at the Museum of Photography, but the works are not necessarily to be seen as cartoons. Extensive exhibition The geography of emotions allows the viewer to focus on the layouts and blur of the images. Sometimes the lives of the characters can be backed up by personal quotes.

The combinations are joyful and sad at best. Like the picture of a woman who has organized a party for her cats:

“I dreamed of painting, kissing and falling in love.”

If you want to support the views from the comparison, you should visit the poor exhibition of K1, the new branch of the Museum of Photography Marilyn Monroesta and Coco Chanelista. Douglas Kirkland a series of images from a few great shots have been stretched into dozens of images. Pain!

Silomäki has been drilling his series around the world for years, but the viewer does not have to think about the process. One can only take a peek into the privacy of the poor and the rich.

Jari Silomäki: Geography of Emotions, Finnish Museum of Photography, until 6 January 2021

The stream of images kills the theater

Soviet film A man and a film camera popping his eyes.­

Carts the fierce running of the pulling horse is cropped to the still images. All life is recorded material that can be viewed slowly, quickly, or upside down.

Dziga Vertov wanted to do a pictorial experiment. Presented by Kino Regina Man and film camera (1929) is a stream of images to which the viewer does not need identification or understanding. It is enough to be able to keep your eyes open.

The director exceptionally omitted the explanatory intermediate planes and the manuscript. Good. The film is a collection of images of the urban life of the young Soviet Union, where people have found themselves in the rhythm of a mass-produced society.

The film wastes visions and engages in a way that makes all other art forms — especially the film’s cousin-related theater — useless.

A man and a film camera at Kino Regina 20.10.

In week 41, the books with the most new bookings in Helmet libraries.

Fiction

1) Jenny Offill: Climates

2) Miika Nousiainen: Surface repair

3) Delia Owens: Swamp wild song

4) Jojo Moyes: Star giver

5) Camilla Grebe: Shadows

6) Jenny Offill: Chamber of Deep Reflections

Nonfiction

1) Johanna Pohjola: Father in a bottle, a journey into the mind of an alcoholic and into the world

2) Katri Merikallio: Tarja Halonen, the story of an activist

3) Tuula Malin: In Putin’s courtyard, Russia’s great power operations in Finland

4) Anne Brunila: Who would have thought, memories

5) Ilona Rauhala: The power of conversation