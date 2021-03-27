The supplier recommends The daily stroke lesson led by Marko Maunuksela and partners brings safety and facilitates Korona apathy

In the other recommendations of the week, a fierce Swedish novel and a time jump in Finnish architecture 20 years ago.

I am especially as I have remotely learned that when the clock comes to one, you should inject food into the microwave and open the radio. Radio Finland then plays Finnish percussion music, new and old. A place in the Sun a great tango king Marko Maunuksela as well as other alternating editors presenting songs and their performers in a relaxed but excellent expert style. And I hum. I get an astonishingly good feeling from the program every single day: safe and happy at the same time. This is my medicine for Corona Apathy.

thank you Ari Klem, Anna Hanski, Anne Mattila and others, you are my heroes.

A place in the sun – songs under the North Star. Radio in Finland on weekdays at 1 pm, renewals at night at 1 am. Also in Yle Areena.

Hard going next door

Swedish Karin Smirnoffin novel I went to my brother could very well be a description of some little Finnish village evil, where everyone knows what each other is doing and where the worst danger lurks almost. But the book depicts a fictional locality in northern Sweden called Smalångeri, which makes the otherwise compelling and fascinating embarrassing story even more interesting: that even in perfect Sweden there are such primitives who crucify and kill!

The work is both a thriller and a sociological dissertation on individuals, families, relationships and small communities. In the middle of it all, the rare multidimensional protagonist Jana Kippo roars. A middle-aged woman who is able to slam a tall man into the belly of the ungodly, art, marry animally, and care empathetically for the elderly and their loved ones.

Smirnoff’s firstborn was a huge success in Sweden, and two sequels were subsequently born. A TV series is also coming now.

Karin Smirnoff: I went to my brother (Outi Menna, Tammi, 2021)

The Elielinaukio hotel building was completed in 2003. The documentary interviews the building’s architects.­

With a time machine 20 years ago

In Finland, the old big names in architecture and their tremendous masterpieces are constantly highlighted. Good. But what about the ordinary gray glass and steel pythons that Helsinki was built half a year ago. The ones we can’t really even pay attention to anymore. 20 years old The time of architecture like a time machine, the program recovers the post-recession IT hype for years and reminds us what kind of houses were built for work and housing just then and why.

Transparent office colosseums were erected in Keilaniemi, Ruoholahti and Elielinaukio because glass was cheap and because “today’s social thinking involves a certain degree of transparency”, as the architect Pekka Helin the program pronounces. Ruoholahti and Pikku Huopalahti were still quite fresh residential areas. The ore plans were in their infancy. Relying on the domestic building tradition and the wooden architecture boom were only in the dream speeches of the young architects of that time.

The program is full of talking heads but the most interesting output can be found in the pictures. Only time will tell how the architects of the past have succeeded in their work. Now, after 20 years, it is already possible to look at it meaningfully.

The time of architecture. Yle Arena.

In week 11/2021, the books with the most new bookings were in the Helmet libraries

Fiction

1) Marketta Pyysalo: Spinner

2) Saara Turunen: Nonsense

3) Lyudmila Ulitskaya: In the Soul Room

4) Tommi Laiho: Endangered, crime novel

5) Venla Hiidensalo: Griefless

Nonfiction

1) Jukka Rislakki: I may die already on the border, figures of the Finnish-Soviet espionage war

2) Ismo Leikola: Swamp, hoe and Hollywood

3) Erkki Tuomioja: In the shadow of the future: will humanity survive?

4) Kia Kilpeläinen and Rami Mäkinen: Katiska, a big tangle of drugs

5) Juhani Brander: The Death of a Man, Reflections on Masculinity