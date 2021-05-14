The supplier recommends The British series describes the wonderfully painful roughness of life better than any work I have ever seen

When watching this is England series, you understand how strongly the current series deals with (upper) middle class issues, writes Jussi Lehmusvesi.

I am always liked drama series and movies where, along with the characters, the Actors are aging. Of such as Boyhood, which was described from 2002 to 2013.

For some reason I had passed the 2006 graduate This is England and the Mini Series that followed: This Is England ’86 (2010), This Is England ’88 (2011) and This Is England ’90 (2015).

At least the series currently on HBO depicts a ten-year struggle for young people with a working background to become socially viable people, and as an audience, they are attached to them in an exceptional way. Shane Meadowsin and Jack Thornen the manuscript series can accommodate extreme childhood traumas and a lot of humor at the same time.

Victoria Lee “Vicky” McClure plays Lolia in the series.­

When watching the series, one also understands how strongly the current series deal with (upper) middle class issues. For example, a series of successes This is Usiin compared to This is in England people are barren looking, clothes ugly and flats awful.

Roughness works. I never remember moving with the fate of a former skinhead as strongly.

This is England series On HBO Nordic.

The feelings of the characters in Sesa Lehto and Sami Saikkonen are heating up. Other roles include Katimari Niskala, Elias Salonen and Anna Veijalainen­

Awesome theater experience

I recently went to see British drama in the theater as well. The play was Lucy Kirkwood breakthrough work NSFW, which tells of two editorials: a men ‘s magazine and a women’ s magazine. What seemed more topical was the computational reflection of the editor-in-chief of the women’s magazine on how to make female readers experience feelings of imperfection in her life and body.

The theater experience was corona-type. There were six of us in the auditorium of KokoTeatter in Hakaniemi, one less Actors on stage.

Still, experiencing theater live for a long time was awesome. Only the common laughter of the full auditorium was missed.

I look forward to the autumn with even greater anticipation. The biggest investment of KokoTeatter seems to be the new domestic one Standard play, which addresses gender and sexuality norms. The performance features four actors, Cécile Orbin, Petriikka Pohjanheimo, Christal Snow and Jani Toivola, make a total of forty roles.

NSFW can still be seen as a stream next Wednesday.

NSFW in the Full Theater 19.5. at 7 p.m.

Nonsense is Saara Turunen’s third novel.­

Bongaa a colleague from a novel

Acknowledgment: I spy on the books of my journalist colleagues.

The best for that are Antti Holman and Saara Turusen autofiction novels. Especially in Turunen’s production, it is easy to find real events.

In Turunen’s latest Nonsense things novel has an extensive description of an interview he gave to an urban magazine. The names are not mentioned, but it is clear that this is Image.

The reading experience was not only entertaining and educational. I never even knew that in magazines, pictures are staged with pictures on a regular basis. According to Turunen, in her pictures, her sleeping jacket was actually a sample of the hairdresser’s work and the pajamas were brought – if I remember correctly – from some downtown clothing store.

Google confirms this. In the pictures, Turunen can be seen peeling a tangerine on the edge of the bed, just as she described in her book.

The book works great anyway Krista Kososen read.

Books with the most new bookings in Helmet libraries May 6-May 12

Fiction

1) Elizabeth Strout: Olive, again.

2) Hanna Brotherus: My only home.

3) Vigdis Hjorth: Is the mother dead.

4) Martta Kaukonen: In therapy.

5) Yaa Gyasi: Earth and sky.

6) Jukka Laajarinne: Dumb man.

Nonfiction

1) Jarkko Jokelainen: Smack: The song of the sentenced person

2) Saara Turunen and Petra Maisonen (ed.): Masterpieces.

3) Mika Saukkonen: Annimari Korte: Over all fences.

4) Seppo Saario: How do I invest in listed stocks.

5) Jani Toivola: For love.

6) Women scientists: To do: Health