The supplier recommends The books reveal Dustin Hoffman’s departure from Renny Harlin’s film and Haruki Murakam’s thoughts on the drunkenness of actors

In the recommendations of the week, film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen has watched a film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, read an autobiography of actress Brian Cox and a collection of short stories by Haruki Murakam, based on which the film is one of the weekend’s Oscars.

Biographies often flooded with anecdotes and not Brian Coxin an untranslated memoir makes an exception. Successionist in his book, the best-remembered Scottish actor tells stories about his career and blinks, among other things, at the American way of acting in the “method”. On the beak of the stick, he gently takes his colleagues, among other things Jeremy Stronginwho plays Cox ‘s son In Succession. Also Johnny Depp may be heard their honor ‘overrated’.

For Cox himself, Space is important and imagination is enough as a tool. The harsher thing on the pages is: Cox describes, among other things, his deep gratitude for how his daughter was saved from an eating disorder.

For his best TV work, Cox raises what he presents in the book Churchillin from 2017 and his toughest movies Shane Blackin scripted and Renny Harlin controlled by The Long Kiss Goodnightwhich was made in 1995.

According to the book, Cox flew to Toronto for a description of Harlin with a few days’ notice without seeing the script. The rush is explained by the fact that the role was originally played Dustin Hoffman. Cox does not explain the reason for Hoffman’s departure in the book.

Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – Brian Cox, My Autobiography. Quercus, 2021. 374 p.

Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and Misaki Watari (Tôko Miura) move 30 years ago in Drive My Car, directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, based on Haruki Murakam’s collection of short stories.

In the film, yellow changed to red

Haruki Murakamin a collection of short stories eight years ago Men without women is very timely because of a recent film Drive My Car based on the texts in the book. The film and the short story sit on the ride of the Saab 900, and talk is endless, but there are also differences, such as the fact that the yellow open Saab in the film has changed to a bright red and a fixed roof. The reason, of course, is pragmatic: you have to drive in the film for what you have and you can’t just imagine a car. It would also be difficult to record in a convertible.

The film and Novell are also distinguished by the fact that in the book, Murakami jokes viciously in the acting profession: a point-of-view person is an actor who ruthlessly evaluates his colleagues. Length and magnificence are enough to show appearance, that is, to present pleasant and uncomplicated, Murakami writes at the mouth of his character, but when the soul lacks perversion and malice, there are no prerequisites for being a great actor. It’s cold to ride. The actors’ perseverance on spirits is also taken into account in the short story. Some drink to remove something, others to add, Murakami analyzes.

Men without women. January 2016, Finnish Juha Mlläri. 276 s.

Olivia Colman supports The Lost Daughter in her role work, as the actress is featured in almost the entire film.

Holiday in Greece

Drama movie The Lost Daughter is a subtle story of a professor who goes on holiday to Greece to do her job and comes across a family holidaying in the same resort as well as her past. The structure, style and cast are all top notch.

The director and screenwriter are better known as actors Maggie Gyllenhaal. The basis is Elena Ferranten novel.

The Lost Daughter in theaters.

Most new bookings in Helmet libraries March 16-23 received books

Fiction

1) Tiina Raudaskoski: The woman on the sixth floor

2) Maggie O’Farrell: Hamnet

3) Donna Leon: In the dark waters

4) Annastiina Heikkilä: Freedom to choose one’s destiny

5) Lucinda Riley: An Italian Girl

6) Maylis de Kerangal: The birth of the bridge

Nonfiction

1) Jia Tolentino: Trick Mirror: Thoughts on the Self-Deception of Our Time

2) Laura Kolbe: Body: journeys into age, mind and minute

3) Helena Kujala: Tekla: the life of the will

4) Lenita Airisto: The Good News of a Witch Woman

5) Reetta Hänninen: Heart of Fire: Maisi Erko’s passionate life

6) Pasi Kivioja: In the wonderland of conspiracy theories: true stories about people in a rabbit hole