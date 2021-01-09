The supplier recommends The apartment building of the horrors and the te office are parked but finally the atmospheric Norwegian Christmas romance offers salvation

The week’s recommendations include Marko Hautala’s novel The Architect of the Dark, the TV series Indoor Air starring Elina Knihtilä and the Norwegian, romantic comedy series Christmas for Home.

Horror stories have always fascinated me, but I have still never been a major consumer of horror. And I don’t really know how to properly define what kind of horror I like.

At some level, however, it should seem credible, and it is difficult to do such horror.

What I like most is realistic and psychological horror. That’s why I made it a habit to read Marko Hautalan novels. In the latest, In the dark architect, the center of the events is an ordinary Vaasa apartment building, where the student son Joni moves to live.

The house has a gloomy history and lots of secrets. Something there and its occupants seem to be badly wrong, and soon the heavy and ominous energies of the house begin to strangle Jonink’s peace of mind.

Hautala manages to create really parkable and scary images. Those bare, flowing running steps from the stairwell at night, huh. This is one of the best Hautala novels I have read.

Architect of the Dark (Oak), p. 335.

Annel (Elina Knihtilä) has a hard time in the TE office she manages.­

The Office of Horrors

If interested in the horror theme, can take a look at the new domestic mini-series Indoor air. Namely, it is quite gruesome to watch its employment office staff smashing under concrete heavy pressures. In the series, the ever-changing guidelines of the ministries and the impossible expectations of the work efficiency of officials and women sound so borrowed from reality that it is properly taken from the abdomen and almost cold sweat rises on one’s forehead as well. The characters collapse one after another.

Tiina Lymin in the final episode of the black comedy he created, going to a dilapidated office building already becomes really distracted. Elina Knihtilä shines in a series of delicious characters. Score also for the music and sound world of the series.

Indoor air, Yle Areena

Ida Elise Broch plays John.­

In search of love

Te Center after the confused chaos, it is great to surrender to the Norwegian Home for Christmas -drama comedy series. It is wonderful to immerse yourself in its warm-hearted atmosphere. No matter, even if Christmas was gone.

The series tells the story of Johannes ’thirties nurse trying to find a boyfriend. Performer of the lead role in Bridget Jones Ida Elise Broch is irresistibly sweet, sympathetic and identifying, and somehow fresher compared to the famous British single character. The series has an enjoyable smooth dialogue and situational comedy. Simply heartbreakingly fun series, which has now released its second season. It would never want to end.

Home for Christmas, Netflix

Books with the most new reservations in Helmet libraries 30 December – 6 January

Fiction

1) Nina Wähä: Legacy

2) Ruth Ware: Snowstorm

3) Yelena Chizhova: A city drawn from memory

4) Delia Owens: Swamp wild song

5) Stella Harasek: Dark Matter

6) Arttu Tuominen: Credit

Nonfiction

1) Georges Bataille: Internal Experience

2) Hanna Olvenmark: A dose in euros

3) Eveliina Talvitie: An old woman is dancing

4) Katarina Baer, ​​Kalle Koponen: China’s biggest leap

5) Alexi Laiho: Guitar, Chaos & Fire

6) Satu Lidman: Heaven and lap, a story about intimate partner violence