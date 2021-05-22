The supplier recommends Star Trek: Voyager is a much better-known sci-fi series and downright progressive in its feminism

In addition, Fernando Pessoa’s Book of Restlessness helps with the disappointments of life.

I am this spring looked for the first time almost completely Star Trek: Voyager TV series (1995–2001). It is a much better sci-fi series with a reputation!

Voyager breathe old Star Trek ideals from start to finish: optimism, progress, humanism, trust in people and others, the courage to go where no one has gone.

In the series is, among other things, an episode of making a real-world revolution through the dream world. What? So. Several sections reflect on spirituality and spirituality. One episode comes back from the dead through 23rd-century alien medicine, and deals with disappointment when there was absolutely nothing on the other side of the border. Oppression, discrimination and slavery are also much discussed.

And most of all, the series is feminist, quite exceptionally progressive when you think about when the series was made, when almost all the other series revolved around a strong male figure.

Voyager the protagonist is Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), and others obey and listen to him. Janeway’s authority is taken for granted and is not questioned any more than the male captains of previous series were questioned. Janeway is a complex character with joys, sorrows, life and death decisions, and one mission above all else: to get the ship and crew back to Earth, which has been on a voyage of more than 70 years at the beginning of the series. Janeway is mostly thoughtful, sometimes impulsive, but always if not at all rules then at least adhere to ethics, because the only thing is hope for peace and a better tomorrow if we work together.

Other important characters include a large number of women, and they are all full-fledged characters with their experiences and feelings. The most prominent of the male characters, on the other hand, is a descendant of the indigenous people of North America, but he, like all male characters, is a bit on the sidelines throughout the series.

Perhaps because of this, the series has not traditionally been conveyed so much: it is an old-fashioned Star Trek, but from a different angle: there is no great male hero in the series, the series traditionally asks a male-dominated sci-fi audience to identify regardless of gender and background – in 1995, two years before Buffy, the vampire killer!

Star Trek: Voyager can be seen on Netflix.

The restless book helps

“Everything we love or lose – objects, people, things that matter to us – touches our skin and penetrates our souls, but it is as important as the gust of wind that has touched my skin without bringing anything other than imaginary relief, an enjoyable moment and the ability to lose all in a great way. ”

This is what the Portuguese poet wrote Fernando Pessoa in 1930, or Pessoa’s alter ego, Bernando Soares, assistant accountant of the city of Lisbon.

When life is difficult, when disappointment strikes and you don’t get to rest, when you have lost everything in a great way again, A book of unrest helps and offers comfort precisely through their inconsolability

A book of unrest is an essayistic work made up of fragments. It can be read from anywhere, and instantly comes across insights and somewhat perfect sentences.

A book of unrest was written between 1913 and 1934, but did not appear until 1982. It has translated into Finnish Sanna Pernu.

Most new bookings 12.19.5. Works collected in Helmet libraries:

Fiction

1) Arttu Tuominen: Silenced

2) AM Ollikainen: Container

3) Leila Slimani: The Land of Others

4) Arttu Tuominen: Blood debt

5) Emelie Schepp: Nine Lives

6) Hanna Brotherus: My only home

7) Vigdis Hjort: Is the mother dead

Nonfiction

1) Pirkko Kotirinta: Hilma af Klint’s riddle

2) Deborah Levy: What I don’t want to know

3) Hanna-Reetta Schreck: Sparkling and whimsical, Finnish golden age women

4) Jarkko Jokelainen: Smack, the song of the death row inmate

5) Jani Toivola: About Love

6) Risto Reuna: Puskala boutique, party espionage Veikko Puskala’s dual life

7) Katja Myllyviita: Treatment of Shame