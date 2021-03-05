The supplier recommends See these exhibits this weekend: Wonderful film, painting like photography and art sales online

This year, the Finnish Painters’ Association can easily visit even further afield when the event is held online.

Fantastic reality

In the Forum Box can watch three shows at once. In the loft, former North Koreans say Maija Blåfieldin in the work on the impact of films on the worldview: has everything seen in films been true? Fabulous The Fantastic is currently viewable as well Yle Arena.

Kristiina Mäenpää, Hanna Råst & Maija Blåfield 28.3. until the Forum Box, Tue – Sun 12–17. forumbox.fi. Check in for up to six people at a time.

Lived life in sculpture

Morten Modin, show view.­

Long lived life away from the Danish Morten Modinin in the works as a sculpture resembling an abstract painting. Utilizing 3D printing, Modin draws from self-portraits and his mother’s memory.

Morten Modin 4.4. until Galleria Sinne, Tue – Sun 11–17. proartibus.fi. Check in up to five people at a time.

Lined Rococo

Tuula Lehtinen, Van Dael I, 2020.­

Tuula Lehtinen the paintings resemble, at first sight, a digitally manipulated photograph. Lehtinen slices Rococo and Baroque in paintings that approach the disturbing aesthetics of video art.

Tuula Lehtinen 28.3. until Galleria Halmetoja, Tue, Thu, Fri 11–17, Wed 11–19, Sat – Sun 12–16. galleryhalmetoja.com. Up to five people at a time in the gallery.

Art fair online

Workshop of the Finnish Painters’ Union at Merikaapelihalli in 2020.­

Association of Painters this year, you can easily visit the distribution of works even further when the event is held online. More than 1,600 works can be viewed on the book distribution website. However, the actual purchase decision does not have to be made just about that: those who reserve the work will be able to see their discoveries at Merikaapelihalli from March 13.

Association of Painters’ Association 30.4. until. teosvalitys.painters.fi.