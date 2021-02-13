The supplier recommends See these exhibits this weekend: Mosaic Sparkle, Desert Light and Digital Age Pollock

The February exhibition harvest is now on display in the galleries.

The glass mosaic sparkles beautifully

Tesserae means small pieces of mosaic cut from glass, of the kind Silja Rantanen has made works for his exhibition. The vertical, human-sized mosaics, which glisten beautifully in the light, offer interesting views of old frescoes, post-impressionism and textile art.

Silja Rantanen: Tesserae 14.3. up to Galerie in Anhava, anhava.com.

The silence of the desert

Ville Andersson: As quiet as a cloud floating across the desert sky, 2020, pigmented.­

Cool known for its aesthetic expression Ville Andersson has found a world that sits perfectly in his art. The monumental emptiness, silence, and timelessness of the American deserts take an impressive form in the exhibition, which is at the same time an essay on light and white.

Ville Andersson: Desert Music 28.2. until Helsinki Contemporary, helsinkicontemporary.com.

Unknown worlds

Jan Kenneth Weckman: There’s a passage but it’s painful, 2020, oil on canvas.­

Jan Kenneth Weckman has filled mostly his black – and – white paintings and digital prints with dense networks of lines and squares tearing here and there like out of his own weight. The viewer can choose the scale, microscopic depths, or maps of unknown worlds.

Jan Kenneth Weckman: Not Going Somewhere? 7.3. until Galleria Heino, galleriaheino.com.

Paintings of the digital age

Timo Andersson: Mango V, 2019–20, mixed media.­

Timo Andersson in paintings, layered brush strokes cover the fabrics slightly Jackson Pollockin but at a slower pace. The materials, reticulated polyester and neon yellow plastic tape that replaces the frames effectively combat the traps of nostalgia and connect the works to the digital age.

Timo Andersson: Foreverial 28.2. until in the Forum Box, forumbox.fi