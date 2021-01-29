The supplier recommends See these exhibits this weekend: May moods, Midsummer roses and the train station underpass tunnel

The exhibition tour at the end of January seeks contrasts between summer moods and a wintery city.

Almost summer

University of the Arts A student at the Academy of Fine Arts Kerttu Saalin The name of the exhibition is almost May, and you can really think of the turn of January – February. The works that sway between the abstract and the performer of the catch often take thoughts to vegetation and reflections of light. Both will be needed.

Almost May 14.2. until Project Room Tue – Sun 11 am-6pm. exhibitionlaboratory.fi.

Nose in the window

Midsummer Rose is the work of Malibu, Susan Ploetz, Man Yau and the Feminist Culture House.­

Different types the atmosphere of a summer evening can be felt on Vaasankatu.

Artist duo Lukas Malte Hoffmannin and Susan Kooin the exhibition convened is built around a flowering Midsummer rose bush that can be observed from the street. The greenhouse lights installed in the gallery reproduce the mid-summer day rhythm.

Midsummer Rose 14.2. until Strange. outo.space

Dizziness and cosmic compass

Lasse Juuti: Vertigo, acrylic and carbon on canvas, 2021.­

Also In Herttoniemi, you can experience at least part of the exhibition through the show window. It is only in the Multipurpose Room O, which is holding its second exhibition Lasse Jutin four works that are in some way on the verge of traveling, physically or metaphysically.

Visitation Multifunction mode in O 31.1. until Fri – Sun 12–17. monitoimitila.fi

There’s still time in the tunnel

The Josué Morenon Tunnel Piece can be experienced in the underground tunnel of the train station.­

If something in particular I love so much when a familiar place changes a bit with a subtle work of art. Josué Morenon the sound and light work made by the railway station in the underpass tunnel also contributes to the buzzing and Mika Vainio exhibition slipped closed due to corona restrictions and museum renovations.

Tunnel Piece in the yard underpass tunnel 2.2. until 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. tunnelpiece.com