The supplier recommends See these exhibits this weekend: lost property office, home gallery, and art on objects and their boundaries

Exchangeable memories

Which the memory you would give away? What would you replace? In the Cosmic Art Space’s Lost and Found Office exhibition, you can explore an archive of forgotten memories, choose one of them for yourself, and pay by leaving your own memory, such as an object, a note, a plant plug, or a small work of art.

Lost and Found Office 13.6. until the Cosmic Art Mode, kosminen.info

Maija Närhinen: Museum, 2021, object installation.

On the boundaries of objects

Maija Närhisen in assembled object installations, the books and bowls settle perfectly into each other’s vacation. He also arranges and connects objects to each other on the basis of color or shape so aptly that suddenly the belonging of an elf, a bunny and a flamenco dancer to the same group is completely natural.

Maija Närhinen: ≈ 30.5. until Photo Gallery in Hippolyte, hippolyte.fi

Eeva Lietonen: This egg, 2021, oil on canvas.

Gallery at home

Antonia Hamberg has curated interesting group exhibitions in his home since 2018. Even this time, the paintings and sculptures rush into a successful dialogue with the space, furniture and other objects in the home. Group exhibition A Playful Approach brings together works by eight artists.

A Playful Approach 9.6. until the Marcy Gallery, marcyuniverse.com

Mikael Pohjola: View of the ocean, 2021, forest lime, metal.

Mythical and metaphysical dimensions

Mikael Pohjolan in paradise the birds are porcelain, the monkeys and snakes are forest cows. Likewise, sound irons and flutes carved from wood have stretched on a larger scale than usual. Pohjola handles not only its materials but also its mythical and metaphysical topics skilfully and thoughtfully.

Mikael Pohjola: Beliefs of our paradise – Stories about snakes and monkeys 23.5. until Galleria Sculptor, sculptors.fi