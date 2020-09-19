The supplier recommends Recommendations of the week on the history of broadcasts, an elegant author and a film festival as a home theater version

Cultural journalist Eleonoora Riihinen talks about her current book favorite.

This week’s debate over the role of the National Theater’s transhah would have longed for a historical context of how transgender people have been portrayed through the ages in films and television programs, for example. The Netflix document provides such a concise overview of the trajectory of trawls Disclosure.

In the documentary, transgender actors and filmmakers describe their experiences of what it has been like to look for their own identity in a narrow and stereotypical imagery in which transgender people are portrayed as sometimes serial killers, sometimes as objects of a derogatory joke.

Although there have always been transgender characters in films, it is only in recent years that transgender people have been given more diverse roles that are not determined by gender.

Disclosure (dir. Sam Feder, 2020), Netflix

Elegant Deborah Levy

It’s wonderful to find a new author whose entire production wants to gobble up work after piece. Deborah Levy, 61, is a British writer with an enchanting sense of sentence.

His novel New home (Swimming home 2011, suom. Laura Vesanto 2016) and Hot Milk have both been nominated for the Booker Prize.

The album’s fictional memoirs and meticulous nuanced novels are reminiscent of Rachel Cuskin Contours-trilogy. The text of the album exudes an ethos of a person who has read and thought a lot, dressed in an aesthetically light and charming form.

It is strange that no large Finnish publishing house has included Levy on its translation lists. New home is published by the cooperative publishing house Fabriikki.

Deborah Levy: Hot Milk, 218 p., Bloomsbury

The theme of Love and Anarchy

Yle Teema and Yle Fem once again present the gems of the Love and Anarchy film festival from recent years. The table setting is delicious.

I started my home theater festival myself by watching a great Norwegian thriller called Arena Thelma. Joachim Trierin directed by a queer-themed thriller contains supernatural ingredients and tells of a young woman’s uncontrollable forces.

Quality documents are also on display. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now follows the life of an HIV-positive gay man living in London as he tries to find his way back to his Israeli family. Seamus Murphyn guided A Dog Called Money in turn tells About PJ Harvey making his ninth album.

Thelma (dir. Joachim Trier, 2017), Who’s Gonna Love Me Now (dir. Tomer and Barak Heymann, 2016), A Dog Called Money (dir. Seamus Murphy, 2019), Yle Areena