The supplier recommends Recommendations of the Week Luca Guadagnino’s Delicious Series, Armchair Trip to New York, and a Touching Novel of Grief

Call Me By Your Name movie director Luca Guadagnino HBO series We Are Who We Are had somehow passed me by. It came out last winter and didn’t cause huge waves, at least not like, say, another HBO youth quality series Euphoria.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino­

Fortunately, I found the series now. Its milieu is a delicious, artificial USA in the middle of Italy, an army base. The story begins when Frankie (Jack Dylan Grazer) moves there from New York because of his mother (Chloë Sevigny) is becoming the new commander of the base.

The slowly evolving series is full of petrifyingly beautiful images and moods. Guadagnino understands well that youth is based on passion, whether it focused on music, fashion, or life itself. Nor is adulthood left untreated. Violence in its various forms arises as a conflict between mother and son.

Troubles in Manhattan

For some reason, during the corona pandemic, I especially enjoyed books in New York. Armchair tourism or identification with the alienation of a big city? Maybe both.

Author Mary Gaitskillin debut, short story collection Bad Behavior (1988) unabashedly takes you to the center of a rude reality. Its characters are prostitutes, drug users, traitors and sadomasochists. They are abandoned and desperate, but also full of intelligent and funny observations.

Gaitskill’s language is special. A lot of beauty is drawn in the middle of unconventional dirt. If you like Raymond Carverista and Lucia from Berlin, chances are you like Mary Gaitskill too. At least I thirst more.

Matter or spirit?

When a family member dies, a person loses not only his or her loved one but also the version of himself or herself that was before. And the loss is repeated when grief turns other family members into strangers.

Yaa Gyasin work Earth and sky (2020, Finnish Arto Schroderus) is one of the best works I’ve read this year.

The protagonist of the book, Gifty, is a talented young woman trying to understand why her brother was hooked on opioids and died. At the same time, she tries to reconnect with her mother, who doesn’t mind getting out of bed after losing her son.

The struggle for a materialistic and spiritual worldview gives its own tone to the depiction of grief. Gifty is a neuroscience student who studies addictions with mouse experiments. At the same time, he needs a religion of comfort, to answer questions that science cannot answer.

From the heart of grief, Gyas’s novel raises life’s biggest questions about meaning and free will. Despite the heavy themes, the work is easy to approach.

