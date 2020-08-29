The supplier recommends Poetry and excitement as an audiobook in the book recommendations of the week

Arto Lapin tenth poem, Northern windbreaks (2020, Enostone), will be published in early September. That is the second part of the poetry trilogy. While waiting for it, there is still time to get acquainted with the first part of the trilogy The water’s edge (2018, Enostone). Lapland is known for its nature-like and tank-sized nature poetry. In the first part of the trilogy, the titles are taken from the first works of other poets, and inspired by them, Lapland has written concise snapshots.

Poems are short, only a few minimal verses in length. Individual poems can also be tasted separately from each other. The work is also suitable for readers who typically visit poetry but enjoy the wonder of nature and the world.

Fragments of words

Stina Saaren first poem Änimling (2018, Teos) is a strong and touching read. It treats sexual violence in a unique way. The structure of the work is intentionally broken, and even the words are fragmented along a difficult subject. Words and sentences break in the middle of how it hurts. Sometimes a sound multiplies or syllables seem to stutter.

The work in its experimentation, the graphic costume also serves as a stimulus for readers interested in poetry. Saari’s work was nominated for the Helsingin Sanomat Literature Prize in the year of its publication, and she won the Dancing Bear Poetry Prize in 2019.

An audiobook thriller

Jouko Heikuran fourth novel A gift for my mother (2020, Gummerus) is a psychological thriller in which the destinies of human life are intertwined through a complex tangle. The protagonist of the book, Timothy Stone, begins to figure out the history of his cancer mother, Mary. The events are filmed alternately from the perspectives of the mother and alternately the son, which comfortably cycles the listening to the audiobook.

As a lawyer acting Timothy’s actions are, to say the least, questionable when he spies on his neighbors. The book considers what is right and what is wrong. The right of one’s own hand is also exercised but prudently. Human destinies are harsh, but the work brings light to even the darkest plot twists.

