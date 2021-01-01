The supplier recommends Philosophical reflection on waste, thoughts of enemies and great domestic excitement

The journals So & So and Science & Progress are important channels for Finnish philosophical, humanistic and social science discussion. The second season of the domestic All Sins tension series, in turn, fulfills the expectations set by the first season.

Waste is a complex matter. We try to get rid of it, but it is still an integral part of our lives.

HS 20200721 ​​Column photo Jussi Ahlroth. Photo: Ella Kiviniemi / HS­

Our economic system only works by producing a huge amount of waste, which is by definition something that does not fit in the system. Should we try to manage, avoid or think about waste in some other way?

Our relationship with waste is an excellent topic for philosophical reflection. The theme of the latest issue of So & So is waste. The issues of Finland’s official philosophical magazine always have a theme. Paper is also a waste. I read my magazines and books in paper because I read with a pen. So & So magazines I keep, of course.

On the shelf next to my desk, there are half a meter of them, for twenty years. So & So is a unique channel for following a new philosophical debate. The magazine includes translation articles, interviews, book reviews, current commentary, fine art, photography, and writings on art and film. However, the magazines avoid their fate as waste, above all because of the expert articles of Finnish researchers.

Reading the thoughts of others

Another channel for current humanities and social sciences discussion is Science & Progress, published by the Finnish Association of Researchers. It publishes articles on philosophy and social science and humanities research. The editorial boards of both magazines do important work. Publication cycles are long, as large articles are peer-reviewed.

The theme of the latest issue of Science & Progress is Enemies Reading. It was the theme of the Researchers ’Summer School in 2018 and some of the articles are based on presentations given more than two years ago. The theme is, of course, the most important. Understanding is now low, but that is what the debate requires. Like Jaakko Karhunen writes in an editorial, hostility means refusing to even understand another.

Reading, on the other hand, specifically means understanding, or trying to do so. Living with the discomfort produced by the contradiction between dissent and understanding is a difficult but vital skill.

Finnish loop

I watch a lot of TV series. Most of them are in English, made in the US or the UK. Recently, I have begun to look more and more to the Finnish drama. I recommend it to any large streaming user. Many previously presented Finnish TV series are waiting to be watched on my favorite lists.

The best criminal throwers of the fall were All sins the second season of the series. The first season was promising and the second season will deliver on the promise. The script has reached the right kind of multiplicity and the characters are natural. The actors do a great job. Screenwriters Mika Ronkainen and Merja Aako have put the pieces in place just as they should. The next episode is a must watch. Ronkainen, who also directed the series, has told the American series True Detective effect. It feels, but doesn’t show. A small town in Ostrobothnia at the crossroads of religion, family relations and business comes to life, while the narrative loop tightens.