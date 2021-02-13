The supplier recommends More than a hundred years ago, a poor woman was on the rock in prey

Journalist Jussi Lehmusvesi fell in love with Schitt’s Creek, who talks about impoverished billionaires, and the listening that tells what poverty really is.

Expressions are the comedian’s basic tools, know everyone who performed on the standup stage. Nowadays, however, television comedies are pretty gesture-free. Effect on them is sought more in dialogue than in the actor’s facial muscles.

Awarded Emmys and Golden Globes many times Schitt’s Creek is a gratifying exception. It tells the story of Rose’s family of billionaires who have to move to a cramped vaginal village after a sudden bankruptcy.

No better looks have been seen in the past!

Jussi Lehmusvesi­

Family members blink and twist their eyes, wipe their faces, chew their lips, raise their eyebrows, frown and tilt their heads in a way that elevates the comic to exponential heights.

Each actor (Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy) have their own manners, well-learned and frequently used. And work well! I have now advanced to the second season half way, at least not yet, and they are not at all kyllästyttäneet.

Another awesome feature of acting is the apt pause. The roses brawl, whine, itch, whistle, howl, cough and hoarse in a delightfully varied way.

My favorite is Eugene Levy, who plays my father.

He has the weirdest look.

Schitt’s Creek, Cmore.

The laundries described by Signe Brander in 1907.­

From trocars to trend bars

What was life like in my home corners a good hundred years ago? I’ve got to explore musician Anna E. Karvonen and sound designer Tuomas Skopan in a document The lost gimat of the stadium.

The sound work, which consists of women’s childhood memories and music, is based on Aila Liimatainen-Rantalan and Tapio of Sweden interviews they conducted in the early 1980s.

The stories of the women interviewed are cruel. For example, I learned that a couple of hundred meters away from our home has been a famous trokaritalo, which offered the girls a little liquor to their parents.

The women also tell about their own later trocar history. One has fond memories of smuggling trips; the sea breeze and the excitement, while another recalls how the offenses were left to be spent and fines to be paid.

At the beginning of the 20th century, differences between social classes were staggering. The lives of the girls from wealthy families were very protected, not from the poor at all. There was a choice between really nasty options.

“If you ask men for bread, then yes they offer beds and kicks,” one of the interviewees says.

Anyway, women’s stories go under the skin. Children were beaten, rape was common and the sex trade was rampant. Well-known prostitutes were Silk-Sarah and Havis Amanda.

“Maybe he buys my body, sucks blood from the veins,” an old song performed by Karvonen sings.

Angel-makers, or abortions, lived in different parts of the city, even in better neighborhoods. Those who could not afford them grabbed the sock.

Today, the trendy tacos, Wine Bars and urban culture thrive in Kallio from the corners described in the series.

I recommend the program to those who thought it was better before. And for those who don’t think the growth of income inequality matters that much.

Stadin lost gimmat, Yle Areena.

The books with the most new reservations in the Helmet libraries from February 4 to February 11, 2021

Fiction

1) Niillas Holmberg: Halla Helle

2) Marisha Rasi-Koskinen: Rec

3) Anna Jansson: Traces disappear

4) Richard Powers: Evergreens

5) Enni Mustonen: The seer

6) Rebecca Serle: Five years later

Nonfiction

1) Reni Eddo-Lodge: Why don’t I talk anymore

white racism

2) Eliot Higgins: We’re Bellingcat,

online intelligence service

3) Juha-Pekka Raeste & Hannu Sokala:

The 50 most dangerous companies in the world

4) Timo R. Stewart: Valter Juvelius and

lost sheet hunting

5) Jussi Niinistö: Paavo Susitaival, Three

war, two rebellions, four castle trips