The supplier recommends Maiju Salmenkivi’s psychedelic abundance, Kaarina Kaikkonen’s healing gold and Kirsi Mikkola’s fragmented mirrors

Is there anything more delicious right now than Maiju Salmenkiven psychedelic rich and colorful paintings? They intertwine childhood summers in the grandparents’ hotel, memories Stanley Kubrickin from the legendary horror film as well as the labyrinthine compositions and swirls of brushstrokes characteristic of the artist.

Maiju Salmenkivi: Overlook 25.10. until Helsinki Contemporary, helsinkicontemporary.com.

Healing gold

While Kaarina Kaikkonen the delicate material combinations combine childhood home jackets and Teacups, their names and ragged shapes speak of the worries of everyday life. The consolation is the Japanese kintsugi technique, where pure gold binds the fragments together. Kaikkonen’s works are also on display at the Hanasaari Cultural Center.

Kaarina Kaikkonen: I no longer hear you sing 18.10. up to Galerie in Forsblom, galerieforsblom.com.

Kaarina Kaikkonen: But even then I meant just good, 2020, jacket, glass and gold.­

Fragmented paper mirrors

Colors and shapes are repeated and layered by the Berliner Kirsi Mikkolan in large paper collages, colliding with each other and throwing here and there like silent explosions. Mikkola’s art is neither figurative nor abstract, it is tangible physical and reflects the world like fragmentary mirrors.

Kirsi Mikkola: Incubator, A Bit More Soul 11.10. until in the Forum Box, forumbox.fi.

Detail from Kirsi Mikkola’s Love Affair, 2020, acrylic and paper.­

A couple of artists from Porvoo

Porvoo residents Karin and Åke Hellman shared life and studio for decades, but were very different as artists. Karin’s material compilations reflect Mediterranean myths, Åke was a respected portrait painter whose production also includes abstract experiments and surreal image plays.

Karin and Åke Hellman at the Ateneum 24.1. until, ateneum.fi