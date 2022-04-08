The supplier recommends Jani Leinonen’s slogans touch the boundaries of the metaverse, Hannu Väisänen painted marine porcelain plates

The virtual part of Jani Leinonen’s exhibition must be experienced with your own eyes.

Jani Leinosen slogans based on the logos of large corporations are familiar, but their implementation now touches the boundaries of the metaverse as well as perfection. The virtual part of the exhibition in particular must be experienced with your own eyes.

Jani Leinonen: Goodbye Reality 5.6. until Zetterberg Gallery, zetterberggallery.com.

A genuine avant-garde

Tõnis Vint: Anonymous (Siirtokunta), 1966, drawing.

Tõnis Vint (1942–2019) was a leading figure in Estonian informal art, a genuine avant-garde whose visionary drawings are flooded with insights into the universal synthesis of shapes and patterns.

Tõnis Vint: Guided Randomness 8.4. until the art hall in Kohtaa, kohta.fi.

The starting point is space

Thomas Nyqvist: Waste Management II, 2020–21, oil.

The space can be both the subject of the work of art and the tool of the work. In a joint exhibition of six artists, the concept expands in the direction of the historical, political, social and linguistic meanings of the space.

Uncertain conditions 24.4. until Helsinki Art Gallery, taidehalli.fi

Marine fauna and flora

Porcelain plate painted by Hannu Väisänen, 2022.

Great porcelain items show Hannu Väisänen be able to solve the challenges posed by the round shapes of the plates and at the same time master the fauna and flora of marine culinary.

Hannu Väisänen: The Seahorse Company 30.4. until Galerie Forsblom, galerieforsblom.com.