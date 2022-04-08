Friday, April 8, 2022
The supplier recommends Jani Leinonen's slogans touch the boundaries of the metaverse, Hannu Väisänen painted marine porcelain plates

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in World Europe
Culture|The supplier recommends

The virtual part of Jani Leinonen’s exhibition must be experienced with your own eyes.

Jani Leinosen slogans based on the logos of large corporations are familiar, but their implementation now touches the boundaries of the metaverse as well as perfection. The virtual part of the exhibition in particular must be experienced with your own eyes.

Jani Leinonen: Goodbye Reality 5.6. until Zetterberg Gallery, zetterberggallery.com.

A genuine avant-garde

Tõnis Vint: Anonymous (Siirtokunta), 1966, drawing. Picture: Stanislav Stepaško

Tõnis Vint (1942–2019) was a leading figure in Estonian informal art, a genuine avant-garde whose visionary drawings are flooded with insights into the universal synthesis of shapes and patterns.

Tõnis Vint: Guided Randomness 8.4. until the art hall in Kohtaa, kohta.fi.

The starting point is space

Thomas Nyqvist: Waste Management II, 2020–21, oil. Picture: Jussi Tiainen

The space can be both the subject of the work of art and the tool of the work. In a joint exhibition of six artists, the concept expands in the direction of the historical, political, social and linguistic meanings of the space.

See also  The bars, one more scourge for Mexico

Uncertain conditions 24.4. until Helsinki Art Gallery, taidehalli.fi

Marine fauna and flora

Porcelain plate painted by Hannu Väisänen, 2022. Picture: Angel Gil

Great porcelain items show Hannu Väisänen be able to solve the challenges posed by the round shapes of the plates and at the same time master the fauna and flora of marine culinary.

Hannu Väisänen: The Seahorse Company 30.4. until Galerie Forsblom, galerieforsblom.com.

